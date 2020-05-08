Canadian-born Sabrina Dhowre Elba and her husband, actor Idris Elba, want us to keep a specific group in mind as we try to navigate through the new realities of the pandemic: famers in rural parts of African countries.

The couple, who both tested positive for for COVID-19 in March, want more people to know about how hard the economic fallout has been in remote communities throughout African countries.

Since recovering from the coronavirus, they became UN Goodwill Ambassadors and launched a relief fund to help farmers continue to grow their crops and maintain access to markets, as movements become more and more restricted.

“Helping agriculture is a direct link to pushing back poverty,” Dhowre Elba told HuffPost Canada.

Earlier in the week, the couple discussed their plans with international development minister Karina Gould.

Great to talk to @IFAD’s UN Goodwill Ambassadors @IdrisElba + Sabrina Elba & @GlblCtznCAN to discuss the challenges we face as we navigate #COVID19.



Thank you for your advocacy. All hands on deck as we ensure this health crisis does not become a food crisis. pic.twitter.com/pT782m5S5D — Karina Gould (@karinagould) May 6, 2020

Dhowre Elba was raised in Vancouver, but grew up listening to her mom talk about living in Somalia. “A lot of my love for Africa comes from her,” she said.