Word to the wise: don’t risk getting COVID-19 from your partner. Yes, this applies even if you’re married to Idris Elba.

Many online noted that the turn of events seemed inevitable, as the Elbas weren’t social distancing during his initial announcement.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

So Idris Elba’s wife has tested positive for coronavirus. Why wouldn’t she, when she was literally inside his nostril when he recorded that video — - (@xo_wumz) March 22, 2020

The former Miss Vancouver told Oprah she wasn’t surprised about her health status over a FaceTime interview for the Apple TV+ series, considering she planned to stay by her husband’s side in spite of his potential exposure.

“I wanted to be with him, that’s your instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care,” she told Winfrey.

Dhowre added that she could have stayed in a separate room from the British actor — which would have followed protocol for living with someone who may have coronavirus — but that ultimately she made the decision to “be with him and, you know, still touch him.”

It’s too bad Dhowre didn’t try the million other ways people are staying intimate without physical affection during a pandemic, or consider how the virus might adversely affect her. While most cases are mild, even healthy, able-bodied people can be hit severely and experience frightening symptoms.

The couple also reasoned that she likely had COVID-19 prior to testing.

“If I had caught it, she had certainly caught it in that time period, as well,” Elba said.