How Indigenous Millennials Can Begin Healing The Wounds Of Genocide

Speaker and activist Sarain Fox reminds Indigenous millennials about the importance of their ancestry and the vital role of passing down traditions to celebrate Indigenous communities. Fox is pushing for cultural resilience among her people and is a partner of The TreadRight Foundation and ambassador to the Manitobah Mukluks Storyboot School , which teaches people the Indigenous art of mukluk making.