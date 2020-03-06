Chris Helgren / Reuters Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz attends a luncheon for Women in Capital Markets in Toronto, March 5, 2020. The bank's decision to cut its key lending rate is a sign households will see lower borrowing costs, but that’s not good news for the many millions of Canadians who are actually lenders.

The Bank of Canada's decision on Wednesday to follow the U.S. and cut its key lending rate is a clear sign households will see lower borrowing costs ahead, but that's not good news for the many millions of Canadians who are actually lenders ― even if they don't think of themselves as such. Within hours of the Bank of Canada's announcement Wednesday that it's dropping its lending rate half a percentage point to to 1.25 per cent, most of Canada's major banks followed suit, dropping their prime rates by the same amount. That's an instant boost to Canadians with variable-rate mortgages, as they will now be paying less in interest costs.

According to mortgage comparison site Ratehub, someone who bought a home for the average price in Canada (roughly $500,000) with 10 per cent down will save $115 a month on interest, or $1,380 a year. The same is true for people with home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), which are also tied to banks’ prime rates. And for new borrowers, it will mean an easier mortgage stress test. Ratehub estimates that, with the new lower prime rates and an expected tweak to the rules in April, the rate needed to qualify under the stress test will ease to 4.59 per cent, from its current 5.19 per cent. Bad news for retirees But for retired Canadians, these rate cuts could eat into savings and income. “Unfortunately, Canadians can expect these lower rates to be passed along to their high interest savings accounts, GICs and other fixed income investments,” said James Laird, Ratehub co-founder and president of Canwise Financial, in a statement. “Retirees who rely on fixed income investments should expect their monthly cash flow to decrease.” Another way of looking at it is that it’s good for younger Canadians, who tend to borrow more than they save, and bad for older Canadians, who save more than they borrow.