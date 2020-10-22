Not long after U.S. representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York broke streaming records when she played the game “Among Us” on the Twitch video platform, a progressive politician north of the border might be looking to jump on the bandwagon and stream the popular game, too. Jagmeet Singh hinted on Twitter Wednesday night that he was up for it, after popular streamer Ryan Letourneau reached out asking if the NDP leader was interested in playing.

.@theJagmeetSingh You wanna play some Among Us? — Ryan Letourneau (@NorthernlionLP) October 21, 2020

Thanks the invite! Is it cool if my people reach out by dm? — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 21, 2020

Hasanabi, another popular streamer who joined Ocasio-Cortez on her stream, also jumped in at the prospect of a Singh stream.

yo — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 21, 2020

My guy! 🤙🏾 Imma hit you up in DMs — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 22, 2020

Singh’s press secretary confirmed to HuffPost Canada that they are currently “in talks to make it happen” but nothing is yet finalized. Inspired by classic party games like “Mafia” and “Werewolf,” “Among Us” players take on the role of crewmates on an outer space mission. A number of players are imposters set on killing everyone else one-by-one. The rest of the crewmates must work together to figure out who the imposters are.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 24, 2020.

Though the game was first released in 2018, it has surged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for friends to virtually connect and play together. As of Oct. 1, the game surpassed 100 million downloads, according to its developer. On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez shot the game into the mainstream by playing for several hours in front of more than 400,000 viewers for a total of 4.8 million views. Ocasio-Cortez was joined for her stream by Twitch and YouTube personalities like Pokimane, Jack Septic Eye and Hasanabi alongside fellow Democrat representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Things I want in a representative:

1. Ability to understand my age group and our interests.

2. Aversion to harming others. @AOC@IlhanMN#amongus#votepic.twitter.com/LNRfEFIi2u — Alexis Sabol, MSN, RN (@alexissabol) October 21, 2020

today. i was killed by @AOC in among us within the first five minutes. pic.twitter.com/W1Uf17o34K — maia (@mxmtoon) October 21, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez was actually the one to kick things off, tweeting on Monday afternoon asking if there was anyone who wanted to join her for a game as a way of encouraging young people to get out the vote.

Anyone want to play Among Us with me on Twitch to get out the vote? (I’ve never played but it looks like a lot of fun) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 19, 2020

“I’m so excited by this upcoming election,” she said during the stream. “We can overwhelm the polls, and we can get things back on track.” It’s not a total surprise that Singh is keen to jump on the streaming bandwagon. He’s already proven his TikTok chops, participating in popular trends and even using it as a campaign tool.

Here’s hoping we get to see the stream actually materialize (and maybe have AOC make a guest appearance?) Now we just have to wait and see who deems Singh “sus” first.