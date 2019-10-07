Monday night’s federal leaders’ debate has plenty of awkward moments as six leaders sparred with five moderators over contentious topics. But one of the night’s most awkward moments came early on, when Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau seemed to get two of his political rivals mixed up. During an exchange between Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh early in the evening, Trudeau repeatedly called Singh “Mr. Scheer,” in reference to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. Singh was sparring with Trudeau over off-shore tax havens, when Trudeau responded by addressing him as “Mr. Scheer.”

“I’m very different than Mr. Scheer,” Singh said, prompting a laugh from the crowd. Acknowledging the flub, Trudeau brushed it off with a joke, saying the two leaders “look so alike” to him. Of course, the two look nothing alike. Scheer is tall. Singh is less tall. Scheer drinks a lot of milk. Singh has not been photographed drinking a lot of milk. Singh can get down on the dance floor. We have no evidence of Scheer’s dancing abilities, but I’m skeptical. This list of differences goes on.

Trudeau calling Singh "Mr. Scheer" has solidified this is actually just a Kids in the Hall sketch. #leadersdebate2019 — Samantha Marie Nock (@sammymarie) October 7, 2019