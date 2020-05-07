Jagmeet Singh Ups TikTok Game With "Flip The Switch" Challenge

Jagmeet Singh. Drake. Jennifer Lopez. Elizabeth Warren. No, this isn’t one of those “ choose you quarantine house ” memes (though Drake’s mansion would be a sweet pad to isolate in.) Rather the common-thread that binds these four runs much deeper: TikTok.

Yup. You read right. The NDP leader made his debut on the social media platform during the 2019 federal election to highlight his party’s policies but lately he’s just been having fun with his wife Gurkiran.



Together, they’ve joined in on the #FlipTheSwitch trend to encourage Canadians to stay at home until the COVID-19 crisis improves.



You can see how the NDP leader and his wife pulled it off in the video above.