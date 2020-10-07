Legislative Assembly of Ontario Ontario MPP Jeremy Roberts speaks in the legislature on Oct. 1, 2020.

TORONTO — An Ontario MPP wants to end seasonal time changes and move to daylight time permanently.

“Ontarians are sick of this outdated practice that comes with serious consequences for our health,” Progressive Conservative MPP Jeremy Roberts said on Twitter. “My new bill would end this practice.”

Roberts introduced the private member’s bill — the Time Amendment Act or Bill 214 — at Queen’s Park Wednesday.

If passed, the legislation would let Ontario’s Attorney General make daylight time permanent, but only if Quebec and New York do, too.

“Past proposals to end the time change have been met with resistance given that there would be logistical difficulties making this change without Quebec and New York also following suit,” Roberts’ office said in a news release.

Watch: Sleep scientists say time changes should be eradicated.