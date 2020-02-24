George Pimentel via Getty Images Jessica Mulroney and the Duchess of Sussex have been friends for years.

Listen up, media: Jessica Mulroney is paying attention to what you write about her and she has no time for false reporting.

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail reported that Mulroney, a close friend of Meghan Markle, registered a domain name for “Sussex Global Charities” through her own charity, The Shoebox Project.

Many media outlets jumped on the story, repeating the Mail’s claims that Mulroney was helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set up international charities in their names.

On Sunday, Mulroney clapped back at the report with a tweet that dragged the reporters.

If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday. — jessica mulroney (@jessicamulroney) February 23, 2020

In the tweet, Mulroney pointed out that a “Mr Roy in North Carolina,” who registered the domain and owns the Shoebox Project Foundation, has no affiliation with her charity, which she co-founded in 2011.

A GoDaddy search result reveals that a Tye Roy Singleton registered sussexglobalcharities.com in Holly Ridge, North Carolina.

HuffPost Canada has reached out to Singleton for comment; we will update this story if we hear back.

The Shoebox Project, which Mulroney created with her sisters-in-law in Toronto, supports women in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K. who are impacted by homelessness by collecting and distributing gift-filled shoeboxes.

Her husband, Ben Mulroney, also replied to Page Six’s tweet, which repeated the Mail’s claims.

False — Ben Mulroney (@BenMulroney) February 23, 2020

The Shoebox Project also confirmed via Twitter that they are not affiliated with The Shoebox Foundation.

Confirming officially that the “Shoebox Project Foundation” is not and has never been associated with The Shoebox Project for Women. https://t.co/eZT1dr2ySk — The Shoebox Project (@shoeboxcanada) February 23, 2020

The report (and Mulroney’s shade-filled tweet) comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a detailed statement on their transition plans as they step back from their senior royal duties.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan’s royal duties to officially end at the end of March. Story continues below.

Although initial reports said the couple would be creating a Sussex Royal Foundation, the duke and duchess revealed they would be starting a non-profit charity (whose name is yet to be determined) to “develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally.”

“The creation of this non-profit entity will be in addition to their cause driven work that they remain deeply committed to,” the statement continued.

They also revealed that their charity would not use the words “Sussex Royal” and “Royal,” nor would they be able to use any iteration of those words in their branding.

“Given the specific U.K. government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the statement said.

Harry and Meghan are currently living on Vancouver Island with their nine-month-old son, Archie, but they have a few more public royal engagements to attend before they are no longer senior royals as of April 1.