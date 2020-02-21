In the meantime, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have six final public appearances as senior royals, a schedule filled with musical performances and military tributes.

Notably, Prince Harry kicks things off with his vocal talents: on Feb. 28, he will join Jon Bon Jovi for a charity single at Abbey Road Studios, which will benefit the Invictus Games Foundation.

Watch the video above to find out where else the couple’s final appearances on behalf of the crown will be.