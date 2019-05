Adrian Wyld/CP Jane Philpott and Jody Wilson-Raybould speak to the media in the House of Commons foyer on April 3, 2019.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she will run again this fall as an Independent.

Wilson-Raybould, who was removed from the Liberal caucus by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month, made the announcement Monday in her B.C. riding of Vancouver Granville.

Former minister Jane Philpott is also set to reveal what’s next in her political future in the Ontario riding of Markham-Stouffville.

More to come…