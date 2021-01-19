Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images Kaytranada in Austin, Texas in 2019.

Kaytranada is used to seeing his music on popular playlists. But this week is a little different.

One of the Quebec musician’s songs has been chosen for the playlist put together for U.S. president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

“What You Need,” featuring vocals from Canadian singer Charlotte Day Wilson, is one of 46 songs chosen for the 46th president’s inauguration playlist.

The playlist, which is on most major streaming services, was put together by the actress, producer and co-founder of the record label Raedio, Issa Rae, and DJ D-Nice.

Some of the other picks include “We Take Care of Our Own” by Bruce Springsteen, “Could You Be Loved” by Bob Marley and the Wailers, “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston, “Find Your Way Back” by Beyoncé, “Levitating” by Dua Lipa and “Got To Give It Up” by Marvin Gaye.

Kaytranada (real name Louis Kevin Celestin), a native of Saint-Hubert on Montreal’s south shore, is up for three Grammys at this year’s ceremony, including best new artist, best dance recording for the song “10%” and and best dance/electronic album for the album “Bubba,” which was released in December 2019.

Bernard Weil via Getty Images Toronto musician Charlotte Day Wilson is on Kaytranada's song "What You Need."

Wilson, meanwhile, grew up in Toronto. She’s been praised for her deep, soulful voice and technical prowess — unlike many other singer/songwriters, she also produces, engineers and mixes music herself. In addition to Kaytranada, she’s collaborated with Canadian artists including Daniel Caesar and River Tiber.

The inauguration ceremony for Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris will include performances by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and the Foo Fighters.