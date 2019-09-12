Frank Gunn A empty podium stand where Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau turned down the invitation for the debate as Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, left, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, centre, and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh take part during the Maclean's/Citytv National Leaders Debate.

Organizers of the Maclean’s/CityTV leaders debate decided to lean into the drama for the federal election’s first debate and leave an empty podium for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, who declined to attend.

While Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Elizabeth May lined up behind their respective lecterns, one podium was conspicuously absent for the Liberal leader.

Debate moderator Paul Wells welcomed viewers to the debate with a simple, if a touch melodramatic, message.

“Now with 25 per cent fewer leaders,” Wells said. “We left the invitation and [Trudeau’s] podium open right up until airtime.”

Trudeau was across the country speaking to supporters in Edmonton.

Ahead of the debate, the other leaders and parties reacted to the news of an empty podium for Trudeau.