The Canadian Press

When the Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard described himself as a “fun guy” at the start of the season, the memes and jokes on social media came in fast and furious. So did the merchandise opportunities. This was a man so stoic, so reserved, so laser-focused on basketball domination that he once completely denied a teammate’s fist-bump, probably because he was too busy calculating optimal shooting coordinates. Or something. Watch: Canada celebrates a historic Raptors win. Story continues below.

But late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, after making history with the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship win, Leonard proved once and for all that he is, indeed, a fun guy. Here are 7 definitive pieces of evidence that prove this formerly alleged fun-ness: 1) YELLING AT THE WORLD AFTER BECOMING A TWO-TIME NBA CHAMPION

Ezra Shaw via Getty Images Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard celebrates after his team defeats the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, California on June 13, 2019.

2) SMILING AT HIS BRIGHT FUTURE

Kawhi smiling is making me smile. pic.twitter.com/eJT8ePqfJg — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 14, 2019

3) DOING WHAT TECHNICALLY KUALIFIES AS A DANCE

Kawhi dancing as #WeTheNorth celebrate with champagne in the locker room... 🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/IpIVHnNI44 — SportsLine (@SportsLine) June 14, 2019

OK, IT’S DEFINITELY A DANCE

Confirmation that Kawhi Leonard is indeed a “fun guy”. pic.twitter.com/kSZcBLQPOT — Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) June 14, 2019

4) CHUGGING CHAMPAGNE WHILE WEARING SKI GOGGLES

“Show us how to do it, Kawhi.” pic.twitter.com/U84UFCFbtz — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) June 14, 2019

5) ATTENDING A PRESS CONFERENCE IN SAID SKI GOGGLES — AND THEN GIVING A BEAUTIFUL ANSWER ABOUT TEAMMATE KYLE LOWRY

6) LEAVING HIS (SECOND!) FINALS MVP TROPHY AT THE CONFERENCE

Nothing describes Kawhi better than him leaving the MVP trophy at the podium like it’s a bottle of water. pic.twitter.com/0vECJdbjkW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2019

AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST, 7) HAVING A HEARTY LAUGH (WHILE LOOKING AT YOUR BRIGHT FUTURE) WITH YOUR NEW BEST FRIEND

Find someone in your life who looks at you the way Kyle looks at Kawhi. pic.twitter.com/80rmyHo1xu — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) June 14, 2019

Seriously. This is good stuff.

Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard share a cool moment with the MVP Trophy ahead of their interview with @Rachel__Nichols. #WeTheNorth | @Raptorspic.twitter.com/UR9mSs2poe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2019

Congrats again to Leonard, Lowry, the Raptors, Toronto, Canada, and Leonard’s ski goggles.