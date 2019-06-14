When the Toronto Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard described himself as a “fun guy” at the start of the season, the memes and jokes on social media came in fast and furious. So did the merchandise opportunities.
This was a man so stoic, so reserved, so laser-focused on basketball domination that he once completely denied a teammate’s fist-bump, probably because he was too busy calculating optimal shooting coordinates. Or something.
But late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, after making history with the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship win, Leonard proved once and for all that he is, indeed, a fun guy.
Here are 7 definitive pieces of evidence that prove this formerly alleged fun-ness:
1) YELLING AT THE WORLD AFTER BECOMING A TWO-TIME NBA CHAMPION
2) SMILING AT HIS BRIGHT FUTURE
3) DOING WHAT TECHNICALLY KUALIFIES AS A DANCE
OK, IT’S DEFINITELY A DANCE
4) CHUGGING CHAMPAGNE WHILE WEARING SKI GOGGLES
5) ATTENDING A PRESS CONFERENCE IN SAID SKI GOGGLES — AND THEN GIVING A BEAUTIFUL ANSWER ABOUT TEAMMATE KYLE LOWRY
6) LEAVING HIS (SECOND!) FINALS MVP TROPHY AT THE CONFERENCE
AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST, 7) HAVING A HEARTY LAUGH (WHILE LOOKING AT YOUR BRIGHT FUTURE) WITH YOUR NEW BEST FRIEND
Seriously. This is good stuff.
Congrats again to Leonard, Lowry, the Raptors, Toronto, Canada, and Leonard’s ski goggles.