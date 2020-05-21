Canada’s attitude towards non-medical face masks has changed, with public health officials and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now advising everyone to wear them whenever physical distancing isn’t possible, and that includes kids over the age of two.

Most Canadians have plenty of colourful options for buying reusable face masks from brands and independent sellers, but parents may find it trickier to stock up on these necessary tools for COVID-19 spread prevention.

Masks in universal sizes can be too big for kids’ faces. And high-fashion facewear, while very trendy, may be made of materials not be suitable for sensitive skin.

Luckily, sellers are recognizing families’ mask woes and more are jumping on the junior-friendly bandwagon.

How can I convince my kids to keep their masks on? Many children won’t mind wearing masks, but younger ones may feel uncomfortable and try to slip theirs off. Other kids may wear them incorrectly in order to talk clearly or pick their noses. To curb fiddling, pediatrician Dr. Harvey Karp told Vogue that parents should make masks a source of fun. Letting kids choose their mask’s colours or decorate them can motivate them to wear them in public spaces.

Here are some options from major cities across Canada. Check back often, as we’ll be updating this list with sellers regularly. Look out for the stopwatch emoji (⏱) for sellers waiting on inventory refills or only accepting pre-orders.