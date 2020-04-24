Face masks are in huge demand across Canada, with many seeking them as a helpful way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when social distancing isn’t possible. Considering the need for reusable and affordable safety gear, homemade non-medical face masks have become a popular option for Canadians who want protection, but don’t want to deplete front-line workers of personal protective equipment (PPE) — as well as for front-line workers in certain situations where PPE isn’t available or a wise option.

While making masks at home has become a past-time for many, not everyone is handy with a sewing machine. If you’re awful at stitching and the no-sew options are daunting, it might be time to to start looking for where to find face masks for sale in Canada.

What type of handmade face mask should you buy?

When buying, you’ll want to look for masks that follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s face cloth covering guidelines: they should fit snugly, consisting of multiple layers of breathable fabric, like cotton.

You might also want to consider buying from a charitable seller. Brands like Peace Collective pair their face mask sales with donations to Canadians on the front lines.

Here are some options from major cities across Canada. Check back often, as we’ll be updating this list with sellers regularly. All sellers have stock at the time of publication, but look out for the stopwatch emoji for sellers waiting on inventory refills or only accepting pre-orders.

Considering the demand and uncertain nature of working during a pandemic, stock, price, availability and materials are subject to change. Consider contacting them directly if you have concerns about measurements or safety precautions taken when crafting. If there’s a mask seller you’d like us to feature, feel free to let us know on our Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter accounts:

Toronto

Leelando Mitchell

Features: Masks from the notable costume designer are free for front-line workers.

Price: Pay-what-you-can for locals, free if on the front lines.

Shipping: Contact the seller

Sun Sun Beats

Features: Masks are made to order.

Price: $20

Shipping: Yes, for an additional $5

Juliann Wilding

Features: Hypoallergenic and include filter pocket; for every purchase, Wilding donates a mask to a Torontonian living on the margins.

Price: $10

Shipping: Contact the seller

One Imaginary Girl ⏱️

Features: Fun prints come in kid and adult sizes.

Price: Ranges from $15 to $30

Shipping: Contact the seller

CSCS ⏱️

Features: Queer outlet Yohomo’s recommendation of this menswear brand’s masks gained CSCS devoted fans of its one-of-a-kind designs. New prints are expected in the coming weeks.

Price: Pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $10-15 per mask

Shipping: No, but deliveries within Toronto are free

EMK Clothing

Features: Three sizes and six colours are available from the clothing brand.

Price: $15

Shipping: Free nationwide, on orders over $99

Montreal

Frank And Oak ⏱️

Features: The retailer makes its masks by hand in Montreal from second-hand shirts.

Price: Masks are sold in sets of two for $24

Shipping: $10 nationwide

H4X

Features: The e-sports clothing brand sells artistic designs on their polyester facewear.

Price: $25

Shipping: Yes

EC3D Sports

Features: The sports brand sells masks in packs of two.

Price: $19

Shipping: Free nationwide, on orders over $50

B&B Boutique

Features: The mom of two who owns the brand makes masks in bright colours.

Price: $15 to $17

Shipping: Contact the seller

Vancouver

Search And Rescue Denim

Features: Available in a range of sizes, the brand will donate a mask to the front lines for every purchase.

Price: $24

Shipping: Yes

Ooh La La Apron Boutique

Features: No need to compromise style with this seller’s cheeky masks.

Price: $24.99

Shipping: $5 nationwide

AW by Andrea Wong ⏱️

Features: Wong and her sewing team offer basic black, as well as stylish patterns expected of a designer who cites the Pacific Northwest as her inspiration.

Price: From $10 to $20

Shipping: Yes, with curbside pick-up also available for locals

Oddball Workshop

Features: Hogwarts, city skylines, Pikachu, and smiling corgis are just some of the design options available.

Price: $18

Shipping: $3 nationwide, by mail

Calgary

House of Nonie

Features: Helmed by a designer endorsed by Meghan Markle, the high-end fashion label is including a free mask in all online orders, as well as selling them separately.

Price: $33, $55 for a pack of two

Shipping: Yes

Mimay’s Creation Masks

Features: This independent seller adds new patterns every Friday.

Price: $8

Shipping: Contact the seller

Normandeau Window Coverings

Features: After losing her mother to COVID-19, co-owner Rose-Ann Normandeau decided to take up the mask-making cause.

Price: The masks are free, according to the Calgary Herald

Shipping: No, locals can contact the seller with their name, address, and phone number to arrange delivery.

Halifax

Hubby is taking selfies here at our place in #Halifax #novascotia



He never takes selfies...said he looks cool in a mask...lol



Sherrie

Maritime Tartan Company pic.twitter.com/a5fcI5yFEY — maritimetartancompany (@MaritimeTartan) April 16, 2020

Maritime Tartan Company ⏱️

Features: For those looking to rep Nova Scotia, tartans and anchor patterns from the charitable couple behind the brand will bring a smile to your face.

Price: $5.50 to $8

Shipping: Free nationwide

Lisa Drader-Murphy ⏱️

Features: The designer sells masks made from scuba fabric.

Price: $20 to $28

Shipping: Yes

Money Penny Designs ⏱️

Features: Cotton masks in vibrant colours.

Price: $15 to $20

Shipping: Yes

Other places

Whitehorse : Second-hand store Renueva has pivoted to selling face masks, as well as fabric supplies for anyone who want to make their own at home.

St. John’s, N.L. : Midnight Tailors sells geeky handmade face masks, with stock refills every Monday.

Burlington, Ont.: The alterations chain Sew It is selling fabric masks for $4 each, CBC News reports.

Where can front-line workers get masks?

Thanks to initiatives across the country, front-line workers are able to get handmade masks for free.

The North American grassroots group Army of Masks enlists volunteers across Canada to craft masks needed by front-line workers. Local initiatives like CINÉMASK in Montreal are sewing up a storm to provide free masks for Canadians in essential jobs, too. And if you’re looking to join the needle-wielding masses, Facebook groups like Canada Sews can help source materials and techniques.

As with any face mask, make sure you remove yours correctly and clean after every use. First-timers, don’t be afraid to adjust your face mask to suit your needs. Glasses wearers have reported a layer of tissue along the nose can prevent steam.