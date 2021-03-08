“You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness,” she said.

It’s a very mature take, one that shows how she may have grown from her early years in the spotlight. As one Twitter user pointed out with a clip from “E! True Hollywood Spotlight,” the Kardashian had once used the intense media scrutiny on Britney Spears to her advantage and pretended to be the pop star’s friend.