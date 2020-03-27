Frank Gunn/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at a news conference with Education Minister Stephen Lecce listens at Queen's Park in Toronto on March 20, 2020.

TORONTO — Employment lawyers are warning that workers can’t just “walk off the job” during the coronavirus pandemic, despite Premier Doug Ford’s insistence that they can. The premier said at three separate press conferences this week that construction workers — and any others who feel unsafe on the job — have the right to leave their jobs if they don’t feel safe working. “Let me be very clear … We passed legislation. Not just construction workers — any worker in Ontario — if you don’t feel safe in your workplace, your job will be protected,” Ford said Tuesday. “You can leave the job site.”

The next day, he said it again. “I want to make it very, very clear ... If the workplace, the construction site, is not safe, you can walk off the job.” Ford’s government passed Bill 186 last week. The law provides job-protected leave to workers who have to stay home because they have been directed to quarantine or self-isolate by a medical or public health professional or because they have to care for a family member, including kids who are at home while schools are closed. Watch: Here’s who qualifies for Canada’s emergency coronavirus benefit. Story continues after video.

Lawyers tell HuffPost Canada the bill does not cover workers who are not ill, have not been directed to self-isolate and aren’t taking care of a family member. “It’s job-protected leave for very specific reasons,” explained Daniel Wong, a partner at Toronto law firm WeirFoulds LLP. “That’s different than a person saying, ‘I don’t feel that this is safe.’” Ford’s government has faced heat for keeping construction sites open while workplaces deemed “non-essential” have been shut down. “It makes no sense that you can’t have your neighbour over for a cup of coffee yet construction sites are expected to continue operations and they can have hundreds of employees working in close proximity to each other,” said Phil Gillies, executive director of the Ontario Construction Consortium, in a statement Tuesday. “This is contrary to the best advice of public health officials to maintain social distancing.”

