Check this page for updates on large-scale layoffs taking place across Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
March 25, 2020: Leon’s Furniture cutting half of its staff, closing 72 stores
Leon’s Furniture Ltd. is laying off 3,900 employees or about half its total current workforce as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says it will temporarily close 72 of its 205 corporate-owned stores across Canada.
The company’s retail banners include Leon’s, the Brick, the Brick Mattress Store and the Brick Outlet as well as Appliance Canada and Midnorthern Appliance. Leon’s says it will offer supplemental payments to its employees on top of any employment insurance benefits. ― Canadian Press
March 24, 2020: 400 layoffs in Atlantic Canada, Quebec as newspapers go on hiatus
Two newspaper publishers in Quebec and Atlantic Canada are temporarily laying off nearly 400 employees because of the impact of COVID-19.
SaltWire Network is laying off nearly 40 per cent of its workforce or about 240 people, effective Wednesday. It is suspending all weekly papers in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador for 12 weeks, as well as combining two daily papers.
Paid weekly subscribers in Nova Scotia will receive the weekend edition of The Chronicle Herald. The print and online versions of The Chronicle Herald, the Cape Breton Post, The Guardian and The Telegram will continue to be produced, as will flyer distribution.
However, The Guardian and The Journal Pioneer will be combined for 12 weeks, with Journal Pioneer subscribers receiving The Guardian on a daily basis.
while the co-operative that owns most dailies newspapers outside of Montreal is cutting about 143 jobs. La Co-operative nationale de l’information independante, formerly Groupe Capitales Medias, which publishes papers including Le Soleil, will suspend all weekday print editions. Saturday editions of the French-language papers will continue along with content on its digital platforms. ― Canadian Press
March 24, 2020: Nearly 7,000 to be laid off at WestJet
WestJet Airlines Ltd. says roughly half of its 14,000 employees will leave the company ― some temporarily ― due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6,900 departures comprise early retirements, resignations and both voluntary and involuntary leaves after WestJet asked staff to choose one of those options or reduce their hours or pay, said CEO Ed Sims. About 700 of the departures are involuntary.
The first wave of departures is set for Wednesday and the second for April 1. The figures do not apply to WestJet’s budget subsidiary Swoop.Sims and other executives will take a 50 per cent pay cut, while vice-presidents and directors will see their salaries reduced by 25 per cent, the company said. ― Canadian Press
