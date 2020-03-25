NurPhoto via Getty Images A view of the tails of WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport, Mon. Sept. 10, 2018. WestJet has announced it is laying off nearly half its staff.

Check this page for updates on large-scale layoffs taking place across Canada amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

March 25, 2020: Leon’s Furniture cutting half of its staff, closing 72 stores

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. is laying off 3,900 employees or about half its total current workforce as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says it will temporarily close 72 of its 205 corporate-owned stores across Canada.

The company’s retail banners include Leon’s, the Brick, the Brick Mattress Store and the Brick Outlet as well as Appliance Canada and Midnorthern Appliance. Leon’s says it will offer supplemental payments to its employees on top of any employment insurance benefits. ― Canadian Press

March 24, 2020: 400 layoffs in Atlantic Canada, Quebec as newspapers go on hiatus

Two newspaper publishers in Quebec and Atlantic Canada are temporarily laying off nearly 400 employees because of the impact of COVID-19.

SaltWire Network is laying off nearly 40 per cent of its workforce or about 240 people, effective Wednesday. It is suspending all weekly papers in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador for 12 weeks, as well as combining two daily papers.

