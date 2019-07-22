Scheer Is Spreading 'Misinformation' About Food Guide: Health Minister

Justin Tang/CP Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor and Liberal MP Marco Mendicino, left, speak at a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on July 22, 2019.

OTTAWA — The Liberals are milking Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s critical food guide comments for all they’re worth.

Scheer raised eyebrows last week after he said Canada’s new food guide isn’t backed by science and “seems to be ideologically-driven by people who have a philosophical perspective,” and a “bias” against dairy products He pledged to review the food guide under a Conservative government.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, who called the comments “ridiculous” last week, told a press conference in Ottawa Monday that she was “shocked” by the Conservative leader’s remarks. She accused Scheer of peddling “misinformation.” WATCH: Here’s what’s new about Canada’s 2019 food guide

“This is just another example of what, you know, a Harper Conservative or a Scheer Conservative government would look like when they disregard data and science,” she said, evoking the name of former prime minister Stephen Harper. “While Conservative politicians like Andrew Scheer are entitled to an opinion that ignores evidence, they are not entitled to spread misinformation.” The food guide was updated back in January after years of consultations. It was the first update in 12 years. But one change, replacing milk with water as the recommended “beverage of choice,” received strong criticism from the Dairy Farmers of Canada.

Justin Tang/CP Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor drinks from a glass of water during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on July 22, 2019.

Scheer pledged to review the food guide during a speech Wednesday at the annual general meeting of the Dairy Farmers of Canada, a lobby group with which he has joked about having close ties. But the food guide doesn’t suggest ditching dairy altogether, Petitpas Taylor explained. She said it was rehauled to be more “user-friendly” and simple to understand. “Canadians don’t walk around with measuring cups in their purse with respect to portions and the rest of it,” she said. “We just want to make sure that the food guide reflects the needs of all Canadians.” Liberals say they’re not politicizing Scheer’s food guide comments Toronto Liberal MP Marco Mendicino joined Petitpas Taylor. “We’re not here to politicize this issue,” he said before pressing Scheer to commit to keep the long-form census “that was scrapped under the last Conservative government.” The health minister said “sadly, Canadians can already predict the answer,” claiming Conservative politicians prefer to impose their ideology instead of leaning on evidence-based research and facts. “It’s what Stephen Harper did. It’s what Doug Ford is doing in Ontario. And it’s what an Andrew Scheer Conservative government would do,” she said. Mendicino later released a letter to Scheer, asking the Conservative leader and his party to “stop spreading false information and start taking science seriously.”

Here is the letter I sent to Andrew Scheer today. It’s time for Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives to stop spreading false information and start taking science seriously.#cdnpoli@AndrewScheerpic.twitter.com/HvqLrp9IXH — Marco Mendicino (@marcomendicino) July 22, 2019

Scheer justified his argument last week that Canada’s food guide is driven by ideology rather than scientific evidence with an anecdote about his son who had picky-eating habits. He praised dairy for helping to save his son’s life. “He was eating toast, would eat bacon, he would eat very plain grilled meats and we couldn’t get him to eat much else,” he said, adding he was concerned about how his son would get his calcium and other vitamins. “And he loved chocolate milk and he would drink chocolate milk by the tumbler-full.” He continued: “The idea that these types of products that we’ve been drinking as human beings, eating as human beings for a millennia — that now all of a sudden that they’re unhealthy, it’s ridiculous.”

Lauren Krugel/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer makes pancakes at a pancake breakfast as part of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary on July 6, 2019.

Conservative Finance Critic Pierre Poilievre also called an earlier press conference in Ottawa Monday to criticize the news that Gerald Butts, a former top Trudeau aide who resigned amid the SNC-Lavalin affair, will advise the Liberal campaign this fall. Poilievre said the return to the Liberal fold of Butts, someone he described as a “puppet master” and “LavScam bully,” shows Trudeau hasn’t learned anything from the episode.