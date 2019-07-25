Bernier Proposes Building Fences To Block 'Irregular' Border Crossers

Paul Chiasson/CP People's Party leader Maxime Bernier presents a list of Montreal-area candidates for the next federal election in Montreal on June 14, 2019.

OTTAWA — It began with the singing of the old, less inclusive version of “O Canada.” People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier revealed his vision for immigration at a Mississauga, Ont. rally Wednesday evening, calling for a decrease in immigration and refugee rates. Bernier also made a pitch for the construction of fences along specific areas of the Canada-U.S. border. “Instead of making it easier to enter Canada and helping these illegal refugees, as the Liberal government has done,” Bernier said, “We will make it more difficult, by fencing off the areas where it takes place such as Roxham Road in Quebec.” The Beauce MP pledged, should he become prime minister, to declare the entire length of the Canada-U.S. border an official port of entry “and send back to the U.S. anyone trying to enter illegally.” WATCH: Bill Blair says the feds are working with cities to pay for services for asylum seekers

“A People’s Party government will substantially lower the total number of immigrants and refugees we accept every year, from 350,000 to between 100,000 and 150,000, depending on economic and other circumstances.” When Bernier ran for Conservative leader in 2017, he pledged to reduce the total number of immigrants to 250,000 a year. Last October, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen announced Canada’s immigration cap will increase from 310,000 to 350,000 people by 2021. More immigrants are needed to provide businesses with the “skilled labour they need to spur innovation,” he said at the time.

But long processing times for asylum claimants and insufficient funding for interim housing have earned the Liberals scrutiny from opposition MPs, as well as provincial governments. A smaller intake of immigrants and refugees will allow resources to be redistributed, Bernier explained, which would allow a People’s Party government to increase funding for Canadian Security Intelligence Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Immigration and Citizenship to conduct “thorough” interviews and background checks. “Immigrants whose responses or background checks demonstrate that they do not share mainstream Canadian values will be rejected,” he said. The promise is a departure from the position Bernier took during the Conservative leadership race when he called Kellie Leitch a “karaoke version of Donald Trump” for her proposal to screen newcomers with a “Canadian values test.”

Ryan Remiorz/CP A sign warning asylum seekers is seen at the Canada-U.S. border at Roxham Road on May 9, 2018 in Champlain,NY.

Bernier spent nearly an hour presenting his immigration policy to supporters at a venue popular for South Asian weddings. He attempted to dispel criticism that his party is harbouring racism and xenophobia by listing the names of some of the party’s candidates who represent “all races and religions.” “I don’t care one bit about people’s race or skin colour. I have said many times that racists and bigots are not welcome in our party. We care about shared values, culture and identity,” he said. “We have no lessons to receive from anyone about openness and inclusiveness.” His comments come days after one of the party’s riding associations made a splash with a statement of their own. Last week, the board of one of the party’s Manitoba riding associations quit en masse. The board announced its resignation with a letter explaining the “biggest problem” they faced were their own supporters.

“Racists, bigots, antisemites [sic], and conspiracy theorists have large presence in the public conversation surrounding the People’s Party of Canada,” read the letter signed by five former members of the party’s Elmwood-Transcona riding association. “None of these are things we would have expected you to stand beside during the leadership campaign. We are appalled to see it encouraged with a wink and a nod now.” HuffPost Canada previously reported in the spring that organizers were encouraged to court votes from the Canadian Combat Coalition, a far-right association a senior party executive described as a “radical fringe group.” Bernier made his mark during the 2017 Conservative leadership race with his libertarian ideas and call to abolish Canada’s supply management system. The self-described “Albertan from Quebec” lost the leadership to Andrew Scheer by a slim margin.