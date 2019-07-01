It’s Canada Day and as such, it’s the perfect time to remind all royal watchers in this fair Commonwealth country that Meghan and Harry love and miss Canadians, and that baby varsity jackets will never not be adorable. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a message on their Instagram account early Monday, just in time for Canadians to rise, shine and celebrate the country’s 152nd birthday — and to “like” Harry and Meghan’s post:

The Sussexes go on to say that Canada is a “very special place” for them. Harry’s visited many times for various reasons, but we all know that Toronto played a big role during their courtship, when Harry was spotted visiting Meghan several times while she lived in the city to film “Suits.” It was also where they made their first public appearance during the Invictus Games at Nathan Phillips Square in 2017.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Remember this fateful moment from 2017?

The post shares several photos of the couple during their visit to Canada House in London for Commonwealth Day in March, and of Harry with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Invictus Games. But, cutest of all, it features a photo of a gift for royal baby Archie, who was born in May, and is now a proud owner of a customized baby Roots varsity jacket that has “AW 2019” (presumably for Archie Windsor) on one of the sleeves, and Canadian and UK flags on the other:

SussexRoyal/Instagram Archie's gonna be the coolest kid on the royal block with this Roots jacket.