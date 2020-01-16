Who will cover the couple’s expenses in Canada? How will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex acquire Canadian citizenship? And will we ever see the duchess wear a tiara again?

Watch the video above to learn more!

To date, we’ve only seen Meghan wear a tiara once — on her wedding day in May 2018, where she looked stunning wearing Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau.

According to Hello magazine, tiaras are traditionally only worn by royal women during diplomatic receptions, state banquets, and the state opening of Parliament. So, the answer depends on whether or not Meghan and Harry will attend formal royal events and what their future roles entail.

The next state visit is happening in the spring of 2020, when the Emperor and Empress of Japan will be visiting London and staying at Windsor Castle.

If the duke and duchess attend the banquet, this could be the next time we see Meghan looking like a princess.