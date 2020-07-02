But her own contribution to bettering the U.K.’s media industry is currently a source of pride for the Duchess of Sussex, who was recognized on Tuesday with a diversity award for the record-breaking Vogue issue she guest-edited last year.

The September 2019 issue of British Vogue, entitled “Forces of Change,” which previously broke two records — as the publication’s fastest-selling issue and its most popular in the past decade — was awarded the Diversity Initiative of the Year by the Press Publishers Association (PPA), a first-time category for the organization.

Markle reacted positively to the win, Yahoo Style UK reports. Vogue’s first guest editor shared her thoughts on the issue’s importance in a brief statement.

“I’m honoured to have this very special issue recognised. Creating “Forces for Change” with Edward was an opportunity to have the September issue of Vogue reflect the world as we see it — beautiful and strong in its diversity,” Markle said, referencing the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.

This year we introduced another new award, Diversity Initiative of the Year. Congratulations to @BritishVogue for winning with their diversity campaign which really took off in 2019! #PPAAwards pic.twitter.com/pwEHfB4KiV — PPA (@PPA_Live) June 30, 2020

Enninful returned the favour to Markle, calling her “inimitable” in a thank-you post on Instagram for both the September issue award and a personal achievement: he took home another PPA award, Consumer Editor of the Year.

PPA’s judges were very impressed with Markle and Enninful’s editorial vision, with one calling the issue a “genuine media ground-breaking moment.”

The issue’s unique cover features 15 women who Markle saw as change-makers in their respective fields, including environmental activist Greta Thunberg, actress Laverne Cox and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.