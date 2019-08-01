Meghan Markle’s guest-edited﻿ September issue of British Vogue hits newsstands this Friday and on the cover are 15 “Forces of Change.”

The cover, shot by Peter Lindbergh, shows 15 black-and-white portraits of women ― all trailblazing change makers in their own right ― and include names like model Adwoa Aboah, activist Greta Thunberg, actresses Laverne Cox and Jameela Jamil and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

But alongside the portraits, there’s a very noticeable blank space on the cover. It’s intentional, of course.

As the Duchess of Sussex wrote in a letter introducing the September issue, the space is supposed to represent a mirror.

“Among all of these strong women on the cover, a mirror — a space for you, the reader, to see yourself. Because you, too, are part of this collective,” she said.