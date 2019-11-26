Meghan Markle’s Favourite Jewelry Brand Is Having A Black Friday Sale

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

It made total sense when Meghan Markle was named the most powerful dresser of 2019 earlier this month. Anytime the Duchess of Sussex slips on a jewel-toned dress, drapes a coat over her shoulders or layers dainty bracelets on her wrist, the items sell out within minutes.

Missoma, a British jewelry brand Meghan has sported on numerous occasions, is having a Black Friday sale right now where shoppers can get 25% off all items including the $110 gold open heart signet ring Meghan wore when she visited the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Technology Park last October.

Shop the entire Missoma collection and get 25% off everything using the promo code BF25 at checkout. Enjoy free international shipping on all orders over $200 or $12 on all other standard orders.

Here are some of our favourite pieces you can buy now.

Gold hex stack earring set

Geometry lovers will get a kick out of these 18-karat gold vermeil earrings.

Lucy Williams square malachite gold necklace

Malachite is a gorgeous green stone known for absorbing negative energy. It’s set in an 18-karat gold vermeil pendant on a short bobble chain.

Gold engravable round signet ring

If it’s good enough for Meghan, it’s good enough for us.

Gold Zenyu fan necklace

This piece celebrates the original artistry of Colombia. Hurry, it’s selling fast.

Gold twist and claw bracelet set

