Iranian Canadian Congress/Facebook Mehdi Amin, 58, was identified as the victim of a Markham homicide in October.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the suspicious death of Mehdi Amin, an Iranian dissident who was found dead in a Markham, Ont. home in October.

York Regional Police located a missing vehicle believed to be connected to the investigation in Toronto on Oct. 30, they said in a Thursday press release.

Police said they executed a warrant in Toronto on Nov. 4 and arrested a 27-year old woman. Charmaine Anne Guisalta, who police allege also uses the last name Samonte, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

A friend of 58-year-old Amin previously told Global News his death should be investigated as retaliation for his activism. He fled Iran 20 years ago and had attended protests against the Iranian regime, according to friends.