Mercedes-Benz USA/YouTube There's a new toy that might inspire girls to realize they have no limits.

In the video above, Mercedes-Benz USA and Mattel unveil a toy car they hope will inspire girls to see that they have no limits — with what they can play with, or what they aspire to be. And it’s not just some plain ’ol toy car. It’s a die-cast Matchbox replica of the Mercedes-Benz 220SE that Swedish racing champion, Ewy Rosqvist, drove in her historic 1962 Argentinian Grand Prix performance. She was ridiculed for attempting the three-day journey across rough terrain, Mercedes-Benz notes in a news release. But, she was the one laughing after she won every stage of the race, set a speed record, and beat the previous champion’s time by three hours. Damn right.

J. Wilds/Keystone/Getty Images Badass racing driver Baroness Ewy von Korff-Rosqvist and Karl Kling standing next to a car as they discuss plans prior to a driving demonstration at Brand's Hatch, England, May 2, 1966.

The toy cars will be sold starting in 2020 (no word yet on if they’ll be available in Canada, but HuffPost Canada has reached out to Mattel to find out). For now, Mercedes-Benz USA and Mattel are gifting them to thousands of girls in the U.S. through a non-profit.

Mercedes-Benz USA Mercedes-Benz USA and Mattel created a replica of the car Swedish racing champion Ewy Rosqvist drove in her historic 1962 Argentinian Grand Prix performance.