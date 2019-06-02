ParlVu screengrab Conservative MP Michael Cooper speaks during a House of Commons justice committee meeting on March 6, 2019.

OTTAWA — A Muslim anti-racism activist who was berated by a Conservative MP last week says Andrew Scheer's response is far from adequate and that Michael Cooper should be booted out of caucus if the Tory leader is serious about showing racists the door. Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council president Faisal Khan Suri told HuffPost Canada that while he hasn't seen Cooper demonstrate any racism, he believes the way the St. Albert—Edmonton MP behaved "seemed that he had a very bigoted and extremist viewpoint." "I would request Mr. Andrew Scheer to make the right move and to really, actually, have Mr. Cooper removed from caucus. It is detrimental to have such leaders part of any party, and part of Parliament. It's dangerous to have such a person there," he said, in a phone interview Saturday night.

During a study on online hate at the justice committee last Tuesday, Cooper became infuriated after Suri brought up the internet patterns of Alexandre Bissonnette, the gunman who barged into a Quebec City mosque in January, 2017, shooting worshipers, killing six people and injuring another 19, including one who is paralyzed for life. Suri noted that evidence from Bissonette’s computer “showed he repeatedly sought content about anti-immigrant, alt-right and conservative commentators, mass murderers, U.S. President Donald Trump, and about Muslims, immigrants living in Quebec.” Cooper took “great umbrage” with what he called Suri’s “defamatory comments.” LISTEN: You can hear the audio recording here. “To try to link, conservatism with violent and extremists attacks. They have no foundation, they are defamatory and they diminish your credibility as a witness.” Cooper went on to read the part of the 74-page manifesto of the Christchurch mass shooter, Brenton Tarrant. The document is banned in New Zealand. Cooper read how Tarrant wanted “no part” of conservatism and instead said his political and social values were more closely aligned with China.

Sanka Vidanagama via Getty Images Armed police officers stand guard outside the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, N.Z. during Friday prayers on May 3, 2019.

Speaking to Suri, Cooper said he wouldn’t try to link U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders “to the individual [James T. Hodgkinson, a Sanders supporter] who shot up Republican members of Congress and nearly fatally killed congressman [Stephen] Scalise.” “So you should be ashamed,” he said to the witness, unleashing outcries from a New Democrat and Liberal MPs on the committee. “If the alt-right is limited to conservatism that’s conservatism’s issue,” Liberal Edmonton MP Randy Boissonnault said. The committee had to suspend its hearing before returning to the witnesses, after which Cooper offered a tepid apology. Due to his colleagues’ strong opposition to his choice of words, Cooper said he would withdraw his comment, saying the witness should be ashamed, “but certainly not the rest of what I said.” Saturday evening, Scheer explained in two tweets that he had spoken with Cooper about his comments and had removed him from the justice committee.

I have spoken with Michael Cooper about comments he made at the Justice committee earlier this week. Having taken the time to review the incident, I have informed him that he will no longer sit on the Justice committee as a consequence. (1/2) — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 2, 2019

Reading the name and quoting the words of the Christchurch shooter, especially when directed at a Muslim witness during a parliamentary hearing, is insensitive and unacceptable. Mr. Cooper has apologized. I accept his apology and I consider the matter closed. (2/2) — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) June 2, 2019

Suri told HuffPost he thinks Cooper should have picked up the phone and apologized, and that the Alberta Conservative doesn’t deserve to have a seat in Parliament. “He should start off by apologizing for insulting myself, that’s one thing, and not to repeat terrorist propaganda in the House of Commons, that’s [another] thing.” Cooper had showed him, a guest invited to present at a standing committee, callous disrespect, he said. “Then to have the audacity to read lines from a banned document that justifies a massive attack of a murder?” Suri said. “[To have him] still in caucus? That is an issue.” The head of the Alberta Muslim anti-racism advocacy group questioned what Cooper was doing with the manifesto. “That manifesto should not be in the hands of any Canadian whatsoever. That is the most grotestque thing that I could ever see… Why would I even want to have or read a document that somewhat dignifies and justifies the murder of 51 innocent people?” Suri noted how Scheer had indicated last week that bigots, extremists, and racists were not welcome in the Conservative Party of Canada. “That is what his statement was. So then, how is a man of this character still a standing member?” he asked.