metamorworks via Getty Images

If you’ve ever been pregnant while also holding down a job, there’s a good chance you may have barfed at work. That relentless morning sickness (LOL “morning”) doesn’t care where you are or what you’re supposed to be doing — if the smell of your colleague’s coffee sets you off in the middle of that board meeting, you’re going to find yourself sprinting to the nearest bathroom/garbage can/purse. Now, imagine your job is to report the news on live television, and behold this moment of ugh.

As mentioned on @Morning_Joe today, here’s the time Baby Girl Ainsley made herself known to the world by causing a little morning sickness on national television. Coming January 2020! pic.twitter.com/CfVIuifE2W — Julia E. Ainsley (@JuliaEAinsley) September 10, 2019

Julia Ainsley is an NBC News Correspondent who covers justice and homeland security. She’s also⁠ — as was accidentally revealed on live national TV a few months ago ⁠— pregnant. ⁠“Here’s the time Baby Girl Ainsley made herself known to the world by causing a little morning sickness on national television. Coming January 2020!,” Ainsley tweeted Tuesday morning, along with a video of her taking deep breaths, gagging, and waving the camera away. Oh, Julia. We’ve all been there. Just not so ... publicly. The video is a few months old, shot during Robert Mueller’s surprise press conference at the end of May. But Ainsley tweeted it Tuesday after announcing her pregnancy on Morning Joe. “I ran down there, and in the middle of coverage I got pretty sick and had to run down the street and got sick in the bushes outside the justice department,” Ainsley recalled on the morning show.

Ah, pregnancy. Why the barfing, though? Morning sickness is the term used to describe the nausea and vomiting some women experience during pregnancy. When it’s mild, it’s a normal part of pregnancy, according to the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada (SOGC). The SOGC notes that it typically starts around week six and ends around week 12 (but for some women it can persist much longer, ugh). It can affect as many as four out of five pregnant women, according to the New York Times, and strikes at any time of day. WATCH: What to know about morning sickness. Story continues below.

While mild nausea and vomiting are normal, the SOGC cautions that when it’s so severe that you’re missing meals, losing weight, and unable to perform normal activities, you should see your health-care provider. At its most severe, a form of morning sickness called hyperemesis gravidarum is marked by severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss and dehydration during pregnancy. You may recall that the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and actress Amy Schumer both suffered from this condition.

Twitter/Julia Ainsley Julia Ainsley, top left, getting ready to hurl on live national TV.

People were sympathetic to Ainsley’s public show of nausea, with many on Twitter pointing out how “badass” it is that women still go to work while feeling like hot garbage. “Women are badasses! Go to work even tho they’re about to hurl any minute! Congratulations Julia, it’ll get easier!” one person tweeted. “Congratulations. We women are made of strength and struggles, we make a way out of no way!! Blessings!” another person commented. “All moms know that feeling all too well #MomLife welcome!,” wrote another.

I don't know how women do it...if men had to have babies...the human race would end because we are all wimps compared to moms! — ken barlow (@kbarlowkstp) September 10, 2019

Congratulations! you are a rock star - it is NOT easy, esp being sick and outside in this heat/humidity. all the crackers & ginger candies in the world are useless some days... — Karen Travers (@karentravers) September 10, 2019