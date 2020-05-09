2020 has been a particularly demanding year to be a mom.

And we bow down to the mothers who are also working as nurses, doctors, counsellors, surgeons, hospital cleaners, lab workers, paramedics and in all the vital roles that have kept our health-care system up and running through the coronavirus pandemic.

For Mother’s Day, we spoke with two Canadian health-care worker moms, Paulette Walker and Wendy Graham.

Watch the video above to hear more from the two moms.

Walker is an intensive-care registered nurse, from Kitchener, Ont. She has been working on the frontlines with COVID-19 patients since the start of the pandemic.

Graham is a family physician, living and working in Channel-Port-aux-Basques, N.L. She has had to switch to virtual consultations, to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, but still has in-person appointments for those who need them.

Caring for patients through the pandemic has meant offering more emotional support.

“There are lots of patients that the visit starts about one thing and it becomes about counselling or providing resources for mental-health issues,” she told HuffPost Canada. “And if that person’s not struggling, maybe there’s somebody in their family that’s struggling with regards to anxiety.”

“The best thing about being a mom is getting to see your kids grow up to be great people ... great humans.”

Both moms stress the need for self-care and maintaining balance between work and family commitments. Also crucial: a rigorous hygiene routine when returning home from work.

And each takes great pride in the work they do as mothers.

Graham has two children, who’ve recently had to return home from university, Emily, 19, and Andrew, 22. Their time together has been special, but also an adjustment — with must more food required in the house!

Walker is also the mom to a son and a daughter ― Nathaniel, 25, and Nyla, 10. Walker has been grateful for the way Nathaniel has helped with cooking and taking care of his little sister, who now has a place in an essential workers childcare centre.

“I am thankful that everyone is safe, that everyone is happy, for now,” said Walker, who describes her kids as her “greatest joy.”

Graham is equally proud of her kids. “The best thing about being a mom is getting to see your kids grow up to be great people ... great humans,” she said.

Without a doubt, it helps that they’ve had such an excellent role model.