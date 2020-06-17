Soaring temperatures mean that body odour will be a bit more noticeable, and if you’re thinking of switching up your deodorant or antiperspirant, a natural deodorant is a healthy way to keep it under control.

While conventional antiperspirants block your body’s sweat glands, which temporarily prevents you from sweating (FYI: sweating is a natural and important bodily function), a good natural deodorant will neutralize the odour-causing bacteria without impeding the release of underarm sweat.

Making the switch to a natural deodorant can be intimidating — things can get a little smelly, and the sensation of underarm sweat can take some getting used to, but the feeling of encouraging our bodies to function healthfully and naturally can feel empowering. And well, what better time to take the plunge than while in social isolation?

While some of us may be OK with our natural scent, those who are looking for no-odour or subtly scented products, natural deodorants are a green beauty must-have, and there are plenty brands to choose from. Check out some of our favourite natural deodorants below.

Weleda Seabuckthorn 24h Roll-On Deodorant

Well.ca Weleda Seabuckthorn 24h Roll-On Deodorant.

We can’t get enough of the invigorating scent of this citrusy-fresh natural deodorant. Certified natural and free from synthetics and aluminum salts, this Seabuckthorn Deodorant from Weleda nixes odour and keeps us feeling uplifted and energized throughout the day.

With recyclable packaging and a very attractive price point ($9.49 on well.ca), we consider this deodorant a summer beauty must-have.

Kaia Naturals Better Together

Kaia Naturals Kaia Naturals Better Together set.

We have utmost confidence in the odour-fighting power of Kaia Naturals’ Better Together set, which features an underarm charcoal bar designed to be used in the shower, and a takesumi detox bamboo charcoal deodorant in one of six subtle scents (we tried and loved Cold Pressed Rose).

Giving your pits a simple lather with the bar ensures residual deodorant and underarm bacteria are rinsed away, letting the deodorant solid get to work on maintaining your synthetic-free freshness throughout the day.

Detox Mode Feeling Altogether Deodorant and Feeling Free Deodorant

The Detox Market Detox Market Feeling Altogether deodorant

The latest addition to the Detox Mode lineup by The Detox Market features a classic natural deodorant and a baking soda-free deodorant.

We had the opportunity to test out both the Feeling Altogether deodorant, which is scented with neroli and cardamom, and the Feeling Free deodorant, made with charcoal and lavender, and we’re happy to report they’re both pleasing choices for fighting odour. Each one glides on effortlessly with a smooth rounded top and an effective formula.

Soapwalla Deodorant Creme

Soapwalla Soapwalla Deodorant Creme

Just a small scoop of this plant-based deodorant efficiently combats odour. We use our fingertip to apply to underarms and anywhere else that needs protection from chafing or to keep odour at bay.

The subtle scent of lavender, peppermint and tea tree in Soapwalla’s original formulation is ideal for the whole family to use, and citrus and lavender scents are also available.

Meow Meow Tweet Eucalyptus Lemon Deodorant Stick

The Detox Market Meow Meow Tweet Eucalyptus Lemon Deodorant Stick

Don’t be fooled by this cute lil stick with the even sweeter name; Meow Meow Tweet’s Eucalyptus Lemon deodorant stick packs a powerful odour-fighting punch albeit in an adorable, eco-friendly package that will biodegrade once composted.

In addition, for every one of these deodorants purchased from The Detox Market, the eco-conscious retailer will plant a tree as part of their sustainability initiative.

Agent Nateur Holi(stick) Sensitive Deodorant

Agent Nateur Agent Nateur Holi(stick) sensitive deodorant

Agent Nateur’s handcrafted vegan stick elevates natural deodorants with a winning combination of jasmine, sandalwood, sunflower, and bergamo.

We tried the baking soda-free formulation for sensitive skin and are enamoured with its soothing feel and earthy scent.

Personalized Nala Deodorant

Nala Personalized Nala Deodorant

We’re keen on the choose-your-own-adventure vibe of this customizable natural deodorant stick. While Nala has three other scents to choose from, their latest release, Personalized Nala Deodorant, gives customers the option to chose from select scents (we chose eucalyptus), strengths (sensitive is baking-soda free) and even invites consumers to add their own name to the recyclable package!

Native Deodorant

Native Native deodorant

Rosé all day takes on an additional meaning when it comes to odour protection with this seasonally scented deodorant from Native.

A summery blend of strawberry and grapefruit adds to the long lasting freshness in this limited edition blend, although many other combinations are available (the brand offers a travel sample pack in case you can’t decide), all with a smooth coconut oil and shea butter-infused application that we love.