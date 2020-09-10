Cole Burston/CP NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 26, 2020.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Liberals already know what he wants to hear in this month’s speech from the throne in order to win the support of New Democrats and help stave off a fall election. “I haven’t had a direct conversation with the prime minister but I’m very confident that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government know what we want,” Singh told reporters at a press conference in Brampton, Ont. Thursday. The NDP leader reiterated that his party isn’t trying to “find a way” to see the government fall over the throne speech on Sept. 23, which will mark the return of Parliament. Trudeau has said the speech will spell out the government’s revamped focus in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier: Singh weighs in on Bill Morneau’s resignation as finance minister

Trudeau’s minority government only needs the support of Singh’s 24 MPs to survive a confidence vote on the plan. “We are ready but it’s not our goal,” Singh said, when asked if the NDP is prepared to fight another campaign. “Our goal is to help out families. Our goal is to do exactly what we’ve been doing throughout this pandemic, which is to get help to people in need.” The NDP leader said he is looking for “three major things,” in particular: a plan for a better “social safety net,” improvements to the health care system, and a focus on a “just recovery.” Singh said he wants to see paid sick leave for all Canadians and reforms to the employment insurance system to “make sure EI is there for every Canadian, whether you’re freelance, contract, (or) you work precariously.” In July, the federal government reached a deal to provide provinces and territories with $19 billion to support the reopening of their economies. It saw the feds pick up the tab for a “temporary income support program” to provide up to 10 days of paid sick leave to discourage workers with precarious employment from reporting for work when they are unwell. Liberals have also announced they will expand EI with the goal of moving everyone on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), set to end on Sept. 27, to that system. A new benefit that pays $400 a week for up to 26 weeks will replace the CERB for those ineligible for EI, such as “gig” workers and those on contracts.