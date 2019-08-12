A Danish bank is offering mortgages with negative interest rates, which means customers can get paid for buying real estate on borrowed money.

Jyske Bank, the third-largest independent bank in Denmark, announced last week that prospective homebuyers can take a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage with an interest rate of minus-0.5 per cent.

So why would a bank pay someone to borrow money from them? It comes down to being competitive in a marketplace where interest rates have been hovering around zero for some time now.

Basically, the way it works is the negative interest rate will act as a subsidy towards the repayment, and the repayment portion will go down as the debt is paid off, usually in monthly or biweekly installments. The debt is eventually paid off, but customers end up paying slightly less than what was originally owed.

The move incentivizes prospective buyers to keep investing in real estate by borrowing at a time when money is as cheap as it’s ever been in Denmark.