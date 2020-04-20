MARK RALSTON via Getty Images This file photo shows an eerial view of the Suncor oil sands extraction facility on the Athabasca River near Fort McMurray, Alta., Oct. 23, 2009. Canadian oil prices have turned negative amid yet another major decline in global oil prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has called on the federal government to expand aid to the oil and gas industry as the price of some Canadian oil products turned negative on Monday. Oil analysts say a growing number of producers are willing to pay buyers to take oil off their hands due to a lack of storage space for unwanted oil. This is particularly true of “landlocked” producers, such as those in Alberta’s oilsands and some producers in the U.S., who have limited access to global oil shipping routes. Watch: U.S. oil prices hit 21-year low as demand disappears. Story continues below.

World oil prices fell nearly 40 per cent at the start of the trading week, the largest one-day drop in modern history, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark price for North American oil, fell to US$10.77 a barrel on Monday. In a tweet late Sunday, Kenney shared a screenshot showing Western Canadian Select oil falling to minus-$0.01 per barrel.

Western Canadian Select oil is now trading at negative prices.👇



Killing & delaying pipelines landlocked us.#Covid19 collapsed demand.



The Russian-Saudi price war surged supply, filling up inventories.



The future of hundreds of thousands of Canadian jobs is at stake. pic.twitter.com/n2pGHsh30E — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) April 20, 2020

However, as of Monday morning, Canadian oil prices appeared to be even lower, with finance blogs reporting that some Alberta oil was selling for as little as minus-$4.68 per barrel. The slide came after investors realized the oil production cut announced last week by OPEC and Russia would not be nearly enough to offset the massive drop in oil demand the world has experienced due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.