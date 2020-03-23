It’s always fun to know what we can expect from our streaming services. But in this era of social distancing, it’s more important than ever to know what we’ll be able to watch.

Netflix Canada’s April offerings include lots of exciting documentaries, all of the “Ocean’s Eleven” sequels and remakes, and a few classic J.Lo rom coms. Enjoy!

April 1

40 Days and 40 Nights

After a brutal break-up, a young man vows to stay celibate during the forty days of Lent, but finds the girl of his dreams and is unable to do anything about it.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

A goofy detective specializing in animals goes in search of the missing mascot of the Miami Dolphins.

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle

When enemies Boris, Natasha, and Fearless Leader escape into the real world with a nefarious scheme, Rocky and Bullwinkle do the same, and team up with a young F.B.I. Agent to stop the trio.

The Age of Innocence

In this exquisite 1993 adaptation of the Edith Wharton novel, a 1920s lawyer has his life turned upside down when he falls in love with his fiancée’s scandalous cousin.

Anger Management

A businessman who’s wrongly sentenced to an anger management program meets the group’s aggressive instructor.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

The centuries-old vampire Count Dracula comes to England to seduce his barrister Jonathan Harker’s fiancée Mina Murray and inflict havoc in the foreign land.

Casper

An afterlife therapist and his daughter meet a friendly young ghost when they move into a crumbling mansion in order to rid the premises of wicked spirits.

Charlie St. Cloud

After his brother dies in a car crash that he survives, Charlie is able to communicate with the dead. But when the girl he falls in love with has her life put at risk, he must choose between his girlfriend and his brother.

Community, Seasons 1-6

The wacky, witty, and astonishingly self-aware sit-com about a group of misfits who bond at an eccentric community college varied in quality over its six seasons, but it’s always smart and easy to watch.

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

Swedish stand-up David Batra gets personal as he playfully details the perks and pitfalls of being married to a recently resigned political leader.

Dawn of the Dead

A nurse, a policeman, a young married couple, a salesman, and other survivors of a worldwide plague that is producing aggressive, flesh-eating zombies, take refuge in a giant Midwestern shopping mall.

Dune

A duke’s son leads desert warriors against the galactic emperor and his father’s evil nemesis in this adaptation of the classic science fiction novel.

Europa Report

An international crew of astronauts undertakes a privately funded mission to search for life on Jupiter’s fourth largest moon.

Evolution

A fire-fighting cadet, two college professors, and a government scientist work against an alien organism that has been rapidly evolving since its arrival on Earth inside a meteor.

Far from Heaven

In 1950s Connecticut, a housewife faces a marital crisis and mounting racial tensions in the outside world.

Gosford Park

The lives of upstairs guests and downstairs servants at a party in 1932 in a country house in England as they investigate a murder involving one of them.

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

Two drug lab chemists’ shocking crimes cripple a state’s judicial system and blur the lines of justice for lawyers, officials, and thousands of inmates in this documentary.

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger leads an ensemble cast in this sketch show, which skewers bizarre exercise plans, over-simplified DIY shows, “reality” TV at its best and worst, and more.

Jeffery Neira / Netflix "Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Series"

Jonah: A VeggieTales Movie

A fussy asparagus (Phil Vischer) makes his way across deserts and seas to deliver a message from God to a sinful city.

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

A third grader sets out to have the most thrilling summer of her life.

Little Children

The lives of two lovelorn spouses from separate marriages, a registered sex offender, and a disgraced ex-police officer intersect as they struggle to resist their vulnerabilities and temptations in suburban Massachusetts.

Magic Mike

A male stripper teaches a younger performer how to party, pick up women, and make easy money.

Maid in Manhattan

In this modern take on Cinderella, a wealthy businessman falls for a hotel maid he mistakes for a member of high society.

Nailed It!, Season 4

The hosts you love, the hot messes you crave. Welcome back to the “Nailed It!” kitchens, where anyone — like, literally, anyone — can win.

Reservoir Dogs

The complicated lives of professional thieves intertwine with the police after a robbery goes spectacularly wrong in one of Quentin Tarantino’s early movies.

The Skulls

A student at an elite university joins a secret society, but it turns out to be nothing like what he expected.

The Squid and the Whale

Before Noah Baumbach made the contemporary divorce manifesto “Marriage Story,” he made “The Squid and the Whale,” about brothers coping with their parents’ divorce in the 1980s.

Sunderland ’Til I Die, Season 2

After two consecutive seasons of failure, Sunderland hope to get things turned around as they face a new season in the third tier of English soccer.

The Wedding Planner

A wedding planner falls for the charming groom whose wedding she’s in charge of putting together.

Troy

This adaptation of Homer’s epic poem is about the assault on Troy by the united Greek forces.

Twins

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito play unlikely twins who were separated at birth in this screwball comedy.

Waiting...

A group of young adults find unconventional ways to kill time at their fast food jobs.

We Own the Night

A New York City nightclub manager tries to save his brother and father from Russian Mafia hitmen.

White Chicks

Two black male FBI agents have to go undercover as white women in order to protect heiresses from getting kidnapped.

April 3

Coffee & Kareem

A 12-year-old accidentally exposes a secret network of criminal activity when he was simply trying to hire a fugitive to kill his mom’s new boyfriend.

Justina Mintz / Netflix "Coffee and Kareem"

La casa de papel (a.k.a. Money Heist): Part 4

Lives are on the line as the Professor’s plan begins to unravel and the thieves must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

This film takes a look at why and how “Money Heist” sparked a wave of enthusiasm around the world for a lovable group of thieves and their professor.

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

A new chapter begins for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.

StarBeam

A real kid with real superpowers has a tech-wiz best friend who becomes her sidekick. Together with their seagull pal, they protect their seaside city.

April 6

The Big Show Show

Former WWE wrestler The Big Show is out of the ring and ready for an even tougher challenge: raising three daughters with his wife in Florida.

Netflix "The Big Show Show"

April 7

Terrace House Tokyo, Part 3

Life in Tokyo continues: doors open and close in the house, bonds are born and tested. As Ruka takes his next step, Hana meets new rivals.

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

They’ve leveled up to high school, training at arcade fighting games along the way. Now Haruo, Akira, and their friends face their final level.

Riverdale

New episodes of the teen drama come out weekly.

April 10

Brews Brothers

Two estranged brothers know everything there is to know about brewing beer. If only they knew something about being a family.

LA Originals

Known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon trace their journey from gifted artists to cultural pioneers.

Netflix "LA Originals"

La vie scolaire

In one of the poorest areas of Paris, a school counsellor devotes herself to working with disadvantaged students, while facing challenges of her own.

Love Wedding Repeat

Alternate versions of the same wedding unfold as Jack tries to make sure his little sister has the perfect wedding day. But he’ll have to juggle an angry ex-girlfriend, an uninvited guest with a secret, a misplaced sleep sedative, and unexpectedly reuniting with the girl of his dreams who got away.

The Main Event

When an 11-year-old boy discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition.

Tigertail

In New York, Pin-Jui reflects on the love of his past and his departure from Taiwan, which he revisits years later with his daughter Angela.

April 12

Ocean’s 8

The female take on the “Ocean’s 11” franchise stars Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, and Rihanna.

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

Stand-up comic, actor, and writer Chris D’Elia talks through babies in public, the act of AirDropping inappropriate photos to unsuspecting people on airplanes and the potential threat of sexual assault by dolphins in his comedy special.

April 15

The Innocence Files

The documentary series shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn.

Netflix "The Innocence Files"

Outer Banks

A tight-knit group of teens unearths a long-buried secret, setting off a chain of illicit events that takes them on an adventure they’ll never forget.

April 16

Fary: Hexagone, Season 2

Fary returns to the stage to unpack his complicated feelings on faith, social media influencers, beatboxing, and his native France.

Fauda, Season 3

Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet’s wanted list.

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Brazilian comedian Mauricio Meirelles performs a stand-up special shot in São Paulo.

Riverdale

New episode weekly.

April 17

Betonrausch

Based on true events, this film charts the rise and fall of two real estate fraudsters in Germany, as they are caught in their own web of lies and deceit.

Netflix "Betonrausch"

#blackAF

Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones star in this family comedy series inspired by Barris’s real life.

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

After decades of successfully running a sawmill in the Ardennes, hiring ex-cons and young offenders, Said receives an unwelcome visitor: a cartel.

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior: Season 2

A bombing investigation gives Héctor a lead on his sister’s murder. As Miguel plans to produce a new drug, Valentín uses Chisca to steal the prototype.

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Jack, June, Quint, and Dirk set out to find missing zombies, reclaim their town and maybe — just maybe — finally score a seat at the cool table.

Legado en los huesos

In this sequel to “The Invisible Guardian,” Inspector Amaia Salazar investigates a suicide connected to a big murder case she had previously solved in Northern Spain.

Sergio

Sergio, a charismatic and complex diplomat, deftly navigating deals with presidents, revolutionaries, and war criminals. But just as he readies himself for a simpler life with the woman he loves, he’s plunged into chaos following the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Based on a true story.

Netflix "Sergio"

Too Hot to Handle

On the shores of paradise, sexy singles meet, mingle ... and face a $100,000 celibacy challenge.

April 18

Life in Pieces, Season 4

A big happy family lives through sometimes awkward, often hilarious and ultimately beautiful milestone moments.

Surviving R. Kelly, Season 1

This documentary series documents the horrifying stories of women and girls who say they were kept in cult-like conditions by R&B singer R. Kelly.

April 19

Just Friends

While visiting his hometown during Christmas, a man comes face-to-face with his old high school crush whom he was best friends with — a woman whose rejection of him turned him into a ferocious womanizer.

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis

Chefs compete to get the hosts and special guests high on elevated cannabis cuisine with their artful use of leafy herb, THC infusions and CBD sauces.

Netflix "Cooked With Cannabis"

The Midnight Gospel

Drawing on interviews from the “Duncan Trussell Family Hour” podcast, this animated series follows a spacecaster who travels the galaxy searching for the meaning of life.

Ocean’s Twelve

In the sequel to “Ocean’s Eleven,” Danny Ocean recruits one more team member so he can pull off three major European heists.

Ocean’s Thirteen

The third instalment of the trilogy finds the group jumping back into action after a casino owner Willy Bank double-crosses one of the original eleven.

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

The evil Bounts have infiltrated the Soul Society seeking revenge, and Ichigo and his comrades are quick to follow.

Bleach: The Bount

The Bounts’ power seems nearly limitless, and even the most formidable Soul Reaper captains have a gruelling fight on their hands.

Middleditch & Schwartz

Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz bring their two-person comedy show, Middleditch & Schwartz, to a global audience in a collection of three completely improvised Netflix comedy specials. Each performance — Dream Job, Law School Magic and Parking Lot Wedding — is based entirely on a random audience suggestion.

April 22

Absurd Planet

A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth’s most incredible animals.

Netflix "Absurd Planet"

Circus of Books

For nearly four decades, unassuming couple Karen and Barry Mason ran Circus of Books, an LA porn store that became a hub for the local gay community.

El silencio del pantano

A successful, cold-blooded crime novelist gets involved in a kidnapping case while uncovering the corrupt ties between politicians and the local mafia in Valencia, Spain.

The Plagues of Breslau

After a body is found sewn inside a cow hide, a Wrocław detective discovers a killer is recreating an 18th-century “plague” of criminal punishments.

The Willoughbys

Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Win the Wilderness

Six couples vie for the deed to a remote Alaskan lodge by proving which is the fittest to survive in a breathtakingly pristine but rugged wilderness.

April 23

The House of Flowers, Season 3

The dark comedy series about a wealthy Mexico City family with secrets returns for Season 3.

Riverdale

New episode weekly.

April 24

After Life, Season 2

The comedy-drama series follows Tony (Ricky Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. While still struggling with immense grief for his wife, we see Tony try to become a better friend to those around him.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 7

The feel-good comedy about a Brooklyn police district returns for a seventh season.

Extraction

A fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of both him and the boy.

Jasin Boland / Netflix "Extraction"

Hello Ninja, Season 2

BFFs Wesley and Georgie, with their silly cat sidekick Pretzel, transform into ninjas and enter a magical world where they solve problems and save the day.

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill

Measuring his adult life against the goals set in a letter written as a teen to his future self, Kanan Gill’s takeaways get dark – yet oddly illuminating.

April 26

The Last Kingdom, Season 4

As Edward and Aethelflaed spar over the future of Mercia and their father’s dream of a united England, Uhtred tries to recover his lost birthright.

Netflix "Never Have I Ever"

April 27

Never Have I Ever

A coming-of-age comedy series about the life of a modern first-generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own childhood and starring Mississauga native Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

April 29

A Secret Love

Terry Donahue played in the women’s professional baseball league, inspiring the hit movie “A League of Their Own.” But the film did not tell the real-life story of the women who remained closeted for most of their lives. This documentary follows Terry and her partner Pat Henschel back to when they met for the first time, through their professional lives in Chicago, coming out to their conservative families and grappling with whether or not to get married.

Netflix "A Secret Love"

Extracurricular

Extracurricular is a story of high school students who become tangled in a series of conflicts and events that challenge human values and morality. Jisoo ends up committing a serious crime because of his determination to make college tuition money on his own, by any means. Minhee gets caught up in Jisoo’s crime while Jisoo’s schoolmate Gyuri becomes involved in the same crime.

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown was sentenced to life in prison in 2004, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

On this cooking show, “Great British Bake-Off” winner Nadiya Hussain serves up delicious shortcuts, vital ingredients and fast favourites — perfect for today’s time-strapped families.

Netflix "Nadiya's Time to Eat"

Summertime

Inspired by Federico Moccia’s books, this series follows Summer, who longs to leave her small town and see the world, as she meets Ale, a motorcyclist.

April 30

Dangerous Lies

After losing her waitressing job, Katie takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate. When he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband Adam are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder.

Drifting Dragons

Dragons are on the menu as the crew of the airship Quin Zaza sets out on a hunt. If they fail, empty stomachs will be the least of their worries.

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Nothing’s as it seems when a charismatic conman and an aspiring film crew delve into the lives of two emotionally scarred women.

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

Working incognito at his rich dad’s company to test his own merits, Teto falls for Paula and tells her he grew up poor, a lie that spins out of control.

Riverdale

New episode weekly.

The Victims’ Game

After discovering his estranged daughter’s link to mysterious murders, a forensic detective with Asperger’s syndrome risks everything to solve the case.

Eric Milner / Netflix "Dangerous Lies"

And here’s what’s leaving

April 1

Liar Liar

Pride & Prejudice

April 6

Justice League

April 28

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Series 1 to 3

April 30

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days