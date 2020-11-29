If you thought November’s haul of Christmas movies was enough, you’re wrong. Netflix’s December offerings include a fresh catalogue, including a brand-new combination of the words “Christmas” and “Prince” in a movie title.

Some other highlight from the next month: Chadwick Boseman’s final film appearance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Shonda Rhimes’ period drama “Bridgerton,” new seasons of “Big Mouth” and “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” a David Fincher-directed movie about “Citizen Kate” screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, and “The Midnight Sun,” directed by George Clooney.

Here’s everything that’s coming and going from Netflix Canada in December.

December 1

2012

When a flood of natural disasters threatens to destroy the world, a divorced dad desperately attempts to save his family in this doomsday thriller.

A Christmas Catch

A cop working undercover to trail a possible diamond thief gets caught in a tricky spot when she finds new clues — and new feelings — for the suspect.

Angela’s Christmas Wish

A determined Angela makes a wish to reunite her family in time for Christmas, then launches a plan to find her way from Ireland to Australia.

Annie

In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, a spunky foster kid comes under the wing of a political player, and they change each other’s lives.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

A swingin’ fashion photographer by day and a groovy British secret agent by night, superspy Austin Powers must foil the sinister schemes of Dr. Evil.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

When diabolical genius Dr. Evil travels back in time to steal superspy Austin Powers’s “mojo,” Austin must return to the swingin’ ’60s himself.

Christmas with a Prince

A dedicated pediatrician reconsiders her feelings for a carefree prince as he secretly recovers from a ski accident alongside her young patients.

Christmas Wonderland

A gallery curator revives passions artistic and otherwise when she returns to her hometown for the holidays and reunites with her high-school love.

Don’t Let Go

After receiving a call from his deceased niece, Detective Jack Radcliff races against the clock to prevent her murder from happening.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Hawk, Ripcord, Heavy Duty and the rest of an elite special mission force set out to stop evil arms dealer Destro and his minions.

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

In this action-packed sequel, the elite anti-terrorist team finds itself framed for treason by global mercenary Zartan.

Godzilla

The world is beset by the appearance of monstrous creatures, but one of them may be the only one who can save humanity.

Gridiron Gang

In this moving drama, a probation officer at a detention camp for juvenile delinquents hopes to mold teenage inmates into a successful football team.

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Unwrap the real stories behind these iconic Christmas blockbusters, thanks to insider interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks.

Juliet, Naked

Immersed in the fandom around an obscure musician, an academic takes his curator partner for granted — until she unexpectedly bonds with his obsession.

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show

Meet Nate, your stereotypical masculine man just trying to be better. An alpha male played by Natalie Palamides, Nate learns to express emotion and understand the rules of consent.

Odd Squad, Seasons 1-2

When bizarre things happen around town, young agents Olive, Otto and the rest of the Odd Squad use their wits and math skills to solve the case.

Super Wings, Season 3

The Dressmaker

A disgraced, exiled woman returns from the sophistication of Paris to her provincial Australian hometown to set a few things straight.

The Vow

A car accident puts Paige in a coma, and when she wakes up with severe memory loss, her husband Leo works to win her heart again.

They Shall Not Grow Old

This moving documentary brings World War I to life for new generations through eyewitness accounts and vividly restored and colourized footage.

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy, Season 2

As part of the first class at the Rescue Bots Academy, five Cybertron recruits train under their skilled teachers and take on daring rescue missions.

Walking Tall

A soldier comes home to revive the family lumber mill, only to discover shady, drug-dealing casino owners have taken control ― but not for long.

December 2

Alien Worlds

Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic

In this upbeat English-language special, comedian Ari Eldjárn pokes fun at Nordic rivalries, Hollywood’s take on Thor, the whims of toddlers and more.

Netflix Canada December 2020 "Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic"

Battleship

The classic Battleship board game moves to the big screen in this at-sea adventure about defending planet Earth from a mysterious enemy fleet.

Big Fat Liar

Junior high students Jason and Kaylee take action when a greedy Hollywood producer turns Jason’s essay into a hit film without giving him credit.

Carlito’s Way

A reformed drug dealer is released early from prison and finds a second chance at a club upon his return home, facing many dirty temptations.

Children of Men

In a grim future in which humans can no longer reproduce, one woman mysteriously becomes pregnant, and a conflicted bureaucrat fights to protect her.

Fierce

A gifted young singer becomes an instant sensation on a popular talent show. But her real goal is earning the love of her father, a member of the jury.

Half Baked Hazel Brugger: Tropical

In this stand-up special, comedian Hazel Brugger offers her breezy takes on unruly geese, chatty gynecologists, German bank loans and more.

Workin’ Moms, Season 4

From asking the grandparents to babysit to dealing with postpartum depression, four mom friends experience the realities of life after giving birth.

December 3

Break

After a serious accident, Lucie tries to rediscover herself as a dancer and meets Vincent, a talented b-boy battling his own insecurities.

Netflix "Break"

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

The Fix-It Force makes a plan to hit every home as fast as they can, delivering Blunderberry Cakes before the town awakes to avoid a holiday disaster.

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)

Stuck in a time loop where it’s forever Christmas, a family man who hates the holiday starts to learn valuable lessons about what’s important in life.

December 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Beanie has always done what’s asked of her ― until she decides to run from her very comfortable life and pursue a career in stand-up comedy.

Big Mouth, Season 4

On the brink of eighth grade, the friends contend with summer camp torments, shady alter egos, new make-out frontiers and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito.

Bombay Rose

Amidst the bustle of a magnetic and multifaceted city, the budding love between two dreamers is tested by duty and religious divides.

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Christmas gets weird — really weird — after George and Harold go back in time to change up a few of their beloved holiday’s traditions.

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)

A man foils an attempted murder, then flees the crew of would-be killers along with their intended target as a woman he’s just met tries to find him.

Kings of Joburg, Season 1

The Masire brothers rule Johannesburg’s criminal underworld, but a supernatural family curse and a tangled web of betrayal threaten to destroy them.

Leyla Everlasting

A resilient housewife, her husband and their marriage therapist become mired in a toxic love triangle and a plot to obtain an antique manuscript.

Mank

Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing wit and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish “Citizen Kane.”

Netflix "Mank"

Selena: The Series

A coming-of-age story following Selena as she chases her dreams, and the heart-wrenching and life-changing sacrifices she and her family make as they navigate the highs and lows of success, loss, love, and music.

December 5

Detention

A tormented student uncovers unsettling secrets at her remote high school as betrayal and a paranormal encounter upend her life.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

A grump with a mean streak plots to bring Christmas to a halt in the cheerful town of Whoville.

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

The Mighty Express welcomes a new train and speeds into a snowstorm to deliver Santa’s presents and save Christmas for all the kids in Tracksville.

December 6

Everybody Knows

Journeying back to her small Spanish hometown for her sister’s wedding, Laura must grapple with long-buried secrets when her daughter is abducted.

December 7

Ava

An elite assassin wrestling with doubts about her work scrambles to protect herself — and her estranged family — after a hit goes dangerously wrong.

December 8

Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem

Between scenes from his concert in São Paulo’s Theatro Municipal, rapper and activist Emicida celebrates the rich legacy of Black Brazilian culture.

Lovestruck in the City

Heart stolen by a free-spirited woman after a beachside romance, a passionate architect sets out to reunite with her on the streets of Seoul.

Mr. Iglesias, Season 3

As he begins a new relationship, Gabe pushes his students to face their fears, dream big and believe in themselves — lessons he tries to take to heart.

Kevin Estrada / Netflix "Mr. Iglesias"

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Join Lucky and her friends on a mission to save Maricela’s beloved mare, Mystery, from greedy horse thieves who’ve taken her captive with a wild herd.

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

When Santa needs serious help prepping all of his presents, the Super Monsters lend a hand — and some monster magic — to get every gift out on time!

December 9

Ashley Garcia, Genius in Love: Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… until Ashley has visions of a not-so-festive future dancing in her head on Christmas Eve.

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Ho, ho, nooo! After an injury forces the Big Show to cease all Santa duties, Cassy steps up as Mrs. Claus to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Netflix "The Big Show Show: Christmas"

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose)

An idealistic engineer builds his own island off the coast of Italy and declares it a nation, drawing the attention of the world — and the government.

The Surgeon’s Cut

This documentary series profiles four ground-breaking surgeons from around the world, each with a visionary approach to their craft.

December 10

Alice in Borderland

A video-game-obsessed young man finds himself in a strange version of Tokyo where he and other visitors must compete in deadly games to survive.

Netflix "Alice in Borderland"

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

When Santa crash-lands in the junkyard on Christmas Eve, Hank, Trash Truck and their animal friends all have a hand in rescuing the holiday for everyone.

Canvas

A grieving grandfather struggling to reclaim his passion for painting after suffering a loss finds the inspiration to create again.

Giving Voice

Students from across the United States audition for a spot in the August Wilson Monologue Competition, culminating in a riveting final round on a Broadway stage.

Jonathon Narducci / Netflix "Giving Voice"

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas)

A teacher starts her job at a high school but is haunted by a suspicious death that occurred there weeks before and begins fearing for her own life.

The Prom

A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up life in small-town Indiana as they rally behind a teen fighting to bring her girlfriend to prom.

December 14

A California Christmas

With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas.

Hilda, Season 2

As Hilda explores new places and hidden spaces around Trolberg, her love of adventure and a growing streak of independence could lead her into trouble.

Tiny Pretty Things

When an attack brings down the star student at an elite ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal — and cutthroat competition.

Sophie Giraud / Netflix "Tiny Pretty Things"

December 15

PAW Patrol, Season 7

Six heroic puppies led by a tech-savvy 10-year-old pull off high-stakes rescue missions using humour, problem-solving skills and cool vehicles.

Pup Academy, Season 1-2

Furry friends take a re-bark-able journey in this series about an extraordinary school for the cutest, cuddliest and most curious puppies.

Song Exploder, Season 2

Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, each episode features some of the world’s greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The new series includes Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade.

Netflix "Song Exploder"

December 16

Anitta: Made In Honorio

In this intimate documentary, Brazilian pop queen Anitta opens up about fame, family and her fierce work ethic, revealing the woman behind the hits.

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

Through interviews, archival footage and many music hits, this series tells the history of rock ‘n’ roll and youth culture throughout Latin America.

Netflix BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister’s wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it’s too late.

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

The life of a White House butler who worked for eight presidents unfolds against a backdrop of unparalleled change in American history.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

When Lego Duplo aliens kidnap Lucy and Batman, he must head out into space to save the day.

The Ripper

Investigators and witnesses recall how a modern-day Jack the Ripper terrorized the north of England during the late 1970s.

Run On

Veering off course from his preset path, a track star follows his own pace and heart for the first time after a film translator steps into his life.

Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special

Stage banter takes on a different — deeper — meaning as comedian Vir Das performs online shows to homebound viewers worldwide from his Mumbai residence.

December 18

Guest House

A newly engaged couple’s buys their dream house but it comes with one small catch, a perennial party animal who lives in the guest house.

Home for Christmas, Season 2

When love rings your doorbell, are you ready? Follow Johanne through another December as she continues her pursuit for eternal, warm and real love.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.

Sweet Home

As savage monsters inflict terror and threaten humanity, a troubled teen with inner demons emerges as his neighbours’ best bet for survival.

December 22

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck

London is confused. She’s awesome, successful, attractive, and has no gag reflex and yet, somehow, incredibly single. How on earth has that happened?!

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Sing along with the Rhyme Time Town friends as they use their imaginations and flex their problem-solving skills with snackable, snap-worthy songs.

December 23

The Midnight Sky

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

Philippe Antonello / Netflix "The Midnight Sky"

Your Name Engraved Herein

Set in the backdrop of 1987 where martial law just ended in Taiwan, two male students fell in love against the expectations of society.

December 24

A Dog’s Way Home

A devoted, homesick dog goes on a treacherous journey across the American heartland to be reunited with her owner.

Holmes & Watson

When the Queen receives a mysterious death threat, detective Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick, Dr. John Watson, use wacky antics to crack the case.

December 25

Bridgerton

Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market in the series created by Shonda Rhimes.

Nick Briggs / Netflix "Bridgerton"

Grandma’s Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela)

When Grandma decides it’s time to put her affairs in order, the family clashes over who will inherit her house in this sequel to “Grandma’s Wedding.”

Rogue

While cruising the waters of an Australian lake, a jaded American journalist and his outback tour guide fend off a giant man-eating crocodile.

December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

When the brakes slam on his wedding, Roy accepts a challenge from a new foe to race for his runaway bride at the iconic Nürburgring track in Germany.

DNA

The death of a woman’s larger-than-life grandfather brings her cantankerous family together and forces the 35-year-old to confront her tumultuous life.

Netflix "DNA"

Fast & Furious Spy Racers, Season 3: Sahara

With Ms. Nowhere and Gary MIA in the Sahara, Echo leads the Spy Racers on a mission to take down enemies from the past.

Go! Go! Cory Carson, Season 3

It’s another season following animated kid car, Cory Carson, as he goes on adventures with his family and friends in Bumperton Hills.

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone

It’s the longest New Years Eve ever as Ms. Frizzle and class travel back in time — hour by hour — to save their beloved bus!

December 28

A Simple Favor

Thirsty for thrills, single mom Stephanie strikes up a friendship with the glamorous Emily, who asks for a small favour, then mysteriously vanishes.

Cops and Robbers

This animated short film is based on a spoken word poetry video created in response to the May 5, 2020, murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Netflix "Cops and Robbers"

Isn’t It Romantic

After hitting her head, an architect who hates romantic comedies wakes up to find her unremarkable life has become a dazzling, cliché-driven rom-com.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Dumped and deceived, Audrey discovers her ex is a spy. Fortunately, best friend Morgan has her back as they set off on a mission to save the world.

December 30

Best Leftovers Ever!

The kings and queens of leftover cooking will take leftover dishes on an epic journey across two rounds of this competition show.

Equinox

In 1999, young Astrid saw a bus full of students disappear. In 2019, Astrid tries to solve this mystery, only to discover she ends up changing the past.

Tine Harden / Netflix "Equinox"

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise

While Optimus Prime and the Autobots search for answers in deep space, they meet their creators who prove to be a greater foe than the Decepticons.

Wentworth, Season 8

Bea Smith is locked up while awaiting trial for the attempted murder of her husband and must learn how life works in prison.

December 31

A Nice Girl Like You

A violinist sets out to prove she’s not tightly wound between the sheets by tackling a list of everything she hasn’t experienced in the world of sex.

Best of Stand-Up 2020

This compilation features the funniest jokes from comedians in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand that have launched specials in 2020.

The Children Act

Already stressed by her crumbling marriage, a judge must decide whether to order a lifesaving blood transfusion for a teen whose religion forbids it.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Season 4

The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to... The Void, which is the End of All Things.

Diyah Pera / Netflix "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

A powerful young Saiyan and his father were exiled by the king long ago.

Hotel Artemis

In dystopian L.A., a nurse patches up criminals at a secret hospital with strict rules. But when riots close in and the owner arrives, all bets are off.

Sorry to Bother You

After heeding a co-worker’s advice, a telemarketer easily climbs up the corporate ladder ― until success lands him in corporate and moral chaos.

And here’s what’s leaving

December 2

Billy Madison

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Fast Five Furious 7

December 30

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Seasons 1-6

December 31