Are you ready for some Christmas movies? Netflix sure hopes so, because it’s getting ready to put out a ton of them. Kids Christmas movies, romantic Christmas movies, musical Christmas movies, Elf on the Shelf Christmas movies and Dolly Parton Christmas movies are just some of what you have to look forward to this year.

OK, there are a few more things, like the fourth season of “The Crown,” a documentary series about weird contests (frog jumping, anyone?), the underrated crime caper “Widows,” and a Brazilian drag queen show. But mostly, November’s Netflix offerings are about Christmas. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Here’s what’s coming and going from Netflix Canada in November 2020.

November 1

12 Gifts of Christmas

With two weeks until Christmas, a busy businessman hires a struggling artist to help him pick out gifts for his friends and family.

A Belle for Christmas

When two young siblings discover their adopted puppy Belle has been stolen on Christmas Eve, the kids set out on an adventurous rescue mission to save her.

A Perfect Christmas List

A hospitalized grandmother tasks her daughter and granddaughter with a list of festive accomplishments to do together before Christmas.

About Last Night

After a couple’s flirtation quickly moves from the bar to the bedroom, they test if their physical chemistry is enough to carry a real relationship.

Angels & Demons

Catholic Church officials call upon a symbologist to help foil an attack on the Vatican by a secret society looking to retaliate for old persecutions.

Argo

In 1979, six Americans take shelter from Iranian militants in the Canadian embassy, prompting the CIA to concoct an elaborate plot to rescue them.

Austin Powers in Goldmember

The world’s most shagadelic spy continues his fight against the diabolical Dr. Evil, who’s teamed with a new foe: 1970s villain Goldmember.

Bad Santa

A swindler dressed up as Santa and his elf partner try to rob a mall, but struggle to follow through when “Santa” befriends an eight-year-old boy.

Broadcasting Christmas

Two news broadcasters who previously were in love fight for a position as a morning talk show host that they both want, ultimately finding what made them like each other so much in the first place.

Catch and Release

A young woman rebuilding her life after her fiancé’s death uncovers hidden secrets that make her feel as if she’s mourning a stranger.

Christmas Break-In

Nine-year-old Izzy is stuck at school during a blizzard. When she discovers three bumbling crooks have taken shelter in the seemingly empty school, she decides it’s up to her to save the day.

Christmas Survival

With Christmas just around the corner, sisters Miranda and Lyla bring their families to their childhood home, where rivalries don’t take a holiday.

Clueless

Meddlesome Beverly Hills high school student Cher gets more than she bargained for when she gives a fashion-challenged student a makeover.

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

The classic high school dramedy explores the lives, loves and losses of verbose teenagers living in small-town Massachusetts.

Due Date

Days before his pregnant wife’s due date, Peter lands on the “no-fly” list, forcing him to drive across the country with an irritating slacker.

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Set against the backdrop of the mystical northern lights, Scout Elf Newsey investigates how Santa travels the world at night. (These Elf on the Shelf short films are part of Netflix’s new deal with the franchise.)

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

It’s almost Christmas and Santa’s test flights have run into trouble. Can a crew of Elf Pets help him find the answer before it’s too late?

Gangs of New York

In the crime-ridden slums of New York in the 1860s, vengeful orphan Amsterdam Vallon joins the cutthroat gang of his father’s killer, Bill the Butcher.

Little Monsters

A boy discovers an incredible and gruesome world of monsters under his bed.

Mr. Deeds

After inheriting a media empire, humble Longfellow Deeds moves to the Big Apple — where a reporter and a company bigwig are waiting to pounce on him.

Papillon

Framed and condemned to a penal colony in French Guiana, a safecracker bonds with a counterfeiter and fellow prisoner in a dangerous quest for freedom.

Penelope

A young aristocrat is born under a curse: she has the snout of a pig. It can only be broken when she finds true love with “one who will love her faithfully.”

Peppermint

After her family is murdered, a mild-mannered mom remakes herself into a badass vigilante in order to exact violent justice.

Rocky

Sylvester Stallone shot to fame as Rocky Balboa, an unknown fighter who’s given a shot at fighting world champ Apollo Creed as a publicity stunt.

Ronin

A squad of mercenaries led by a former CIA operative is assembled to recover a mysterious briefcase sought by Irish terrorists and the Russian mob.

The Da Vinci Code

When the curator of the Louvre is killed, a Harvard professor and a cryptographer must untangle a web of deceit involving works of Leonardo da Vinci.

The Juror

A single mother selected as a juror for a high-profile trial is forced to make an agonizing decision when a mob enforcer threatens to kill her son.

The Notebook

Two young lovers are torn apart by war and class differences in the 1940s in this adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ bestselling novel.

Widows

Four women with nothing in common except a debt left behind by their dead husbands’ criminal activities take fate into their own hands and conspire to forge a future on their own terms.

November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype

No-holds-barred comic Felix Lobrecht tackles “woke” culture, the downside of success and getting older — though still not feeling like an actual adult.

Mother

Shuhei’s erratic mother feels threatened when he starts to awaken to a world beyond her distorted control, sending the family hurtling towards tragedy.

November 4

Blackhat

A hacker causing havoc is loose. The one man who can catch him is locked up. But it takes a black hat to nab another.

Dracula Untold

A medieval warrior and ruler must become a vampire in order to repel the Ottoman invaders of his country in this origin story.

Fifty Shades of Grey

A wealthy, older man and a naïve college student engage in an intense relationship marked by the exploration of erotic extremes.

Get Him to the Greek

A record-label lackey. A hedonistic rocker. They have a concert to get to, and a world of excess blocking their way.

The Good Shepherd

Upstanding Yale student Edward Wilson is recruited to work for the fledgling CIA during the Second World War, but the job soon begins to erode his ideals.

Identity Thief

Somebody stole his identity. But when he tracks down the thief, trouble really revs up — and so does the fun.

In the Lake of the Woods

A disgraced politician accused of ordering a massacre in Vietnam flees to his cabin with his wife, but awakes one morning to find her gone.

King Kong

Peter Jackson’s 2005 update of the classic film follows a group of adventurous explorers and filmmakers to Skull Island, where they search for a giant gorilla.

Love and Anarchy

A married consultant and a young IT tech kick off a flirty game that challenges societal norms — and leads them to re-evaluate their entire lives.

Mallrats

After losing their girlfriends on the same day, a pair of suburbanites head to the mall in search of comfort but find chaos instead.

Unbroken

Olympic track star Louis Zamperini becomes a pilot during the second World War and endures a brutal struggle for survival when he is captured by the Japanese.

November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

As her Christmas Eve wedding draws near, Jennifer is visited by an angel who shows her what would have happened if she hadn’t denied her true feelings for her childhood best friend.

Aquaman

Amphibious superhero Arthur Curry learns what it means to be Aquaman when he must stop the king of Atlantis from waging war against the surface world.

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

A documentary series on the circumstances surrounding the death of María Marta García Belsunce, one of the most controversial criminal cases in Argentina.

Operation Christmas Drop

Chasing a promotion, a congressional aide forgoes Christmas with her family to travel across the Pacific at her boss’s behest, only to clash with her guide, a captain.

Paranormal

Skeptical about the supernatural, a hematologist is forced to investigate enigmatic events when a ghost from his past comes back to haunt him.

November 6

Citation

A bright student in Nigeria takes on the academic establishment when she reports a popular professor who tried to rape her. Based on real events.

Country Ever After

Country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla raise their children and navigate their opposite country versus city perspectives of life and parenting.

The Late Bloomer

A sex therapist with pituitary issues finally gets to experience puberty in all its glory at age 30, when an operation unleashes his raging hormones.

Netflix "Citation"

November 9

Undercover, Season 2

The line between justice and revenge begins to blur when Kim’s hunt for illegal arms dealers plunges Bob into a dangerous new undercover operation.

November 10

Dash & Lily

A whirlwind holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City.

Netflix "Dash and Lily"

The Possession of Hannah Grace

When a former cop lands a job at a morgue, her graveyard shift takes a terrifying turn with the delivery of a young girl’s haunted corpse.

Trash Truck

Hank is a free-range, dirt-covered six-year-old boy with a big imagination and an even bigger best pal … a giant honking, snorting trash truck.

November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

In a six-part sketch series, Australian comedy group Aunty Donna takes viewers along for an absurdist adventure through their everyday lives.

The Liberator

Based on “Operation Avalanche” in the Second World War, this film follows the Allied invasion of Italy and the story of the regiment known as the “Thunderbirds.”

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born

Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true as they help six artists find the confidence to own the stage in this makeover show.

Netflix "Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born"

Night School

A high school dropout studying to pass his GED exam butts heads with his sassy night school teacher and a vindictive principal.

What We Wanted

A couple facing fertility issues finds their marriage tested on a vacation to a Sardinian resort — and the family next door only adds to the tension.

November 12

Ludo

From a resurfaced sex tape to a suitcase of money, four wildly different stories overlap at the whims of fate, chance and one eccentric criminal.

November 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

When the trusted apprentice of a legendary toymaker steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his bright and inventive granddaughter to heal old wounds.

Gareth Gatrell / Netflix "JIngle Jangle: A Christmas Journey"

The Life Ahead

In seaside Italy, a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business takes in 12-year-old street kid Momo, the boy who recently robbed her. The two loners become each other’s protectors, anchoring an unconventional family.

The Minions of Midas

A millionaire publisher gets a blackmail note just as a reporter is about to break a story that implicates him. His decision can mean life or death.

The Outpost

A group of vastly outnumbered U.S. soldiers at a remote Afghanistan base must fend off a brutal offensive by Taliban fighters in the Battle of Kamdesh.

November 15

A Very Country Christmas

A country music star leaves it all behind to get back to his roots and find his way back to what he really loves.

The Crown, Season 4

In the 1980s, Queen Elizabeth clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher while Prince Charles enters a tumultuous marriage with Lady Diana Spencer.

Ollie Upton / Netflix "The Crown"

Hometown Holiday

When Krista goes back to her hometown, she hits it off with Ryan, an entertainment lawyer from L.A.

November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season 4

Boss Baby is finally the boss, armed with an ambitious plan to achieve total baby love. But enemies old and new are teaming up to bring him down.

The Mule

In dire financial straits and estranged from his family, an ornery old horticulturalist becomes a delivery driver for a Mexican drug cartel.

We Are the Champions

Each episode follows a unique competition, providing a window into a world of determined, passionate, and incredibly skilled competitors in fields such as Cheese Rolling, Chili Eating, Fantasy Hair Styling, Yo-Yo, Dog Dancing and Frog Jumping.

Netflix "We Are The Champions"

November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies, Season 2

Now out of prison but suffering from blackouts, Eva gets a plea for help that leads her to infiltrate a club linked to an underage sex trafficking ring.

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Equipped with lights, garlands, and enough tinsel to blanket the North Pole, Benjamin Bradley (best known as Mr. Christmas) works around the clock to bring holiday cheer to families and communities who need it.

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it’s up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together ... but the arrival of Margaret’s third lookalike, outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, complicates things.

Mark Mainz / Netflix "The Princess Switch: Switched Again"

November 20

Alien Xmas

When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth’s gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

From lamb skewers to the glutenous niang pi, the cuisines of Gansu province offer remarkable flavours as layered as its history.

If Anything Happens I Love You

In the aftermath of tragedy, two grieving parents journey through an emotional void as they mourn the loss of a child in this beautifully illustrated animated short film.

Voices of Fire

This docuseries follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown church as it builds the world’s best gospel choir with undiscovered talent in the community.

Antony Platt / Netflix "Voices of Fire"

November 21

The Hangover: Part III

The Wolfpack returns to Las Vegas as they try to get Alan back on his meds, and wind up on a wild escapade with Mr. Chow and angry mob boss Marshall.

The Matrix Reloaded

The crew must protect Zion, the last outpost still under human control, after it is pinpointed by the machines responsible for the Matrix.

The Matrix Revolutions

The final instalment of the Matrix trilogy finds an unconscious Neo trapped in a subway station in a zone between the Matrix and the machine world.

November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

A rich and nasty woman returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer — right before Christmas.

November 23

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Over the course of a world tour, this unguarded documentary follows Shawn Mendes as he makes sense of his stardom, relationships and musical future.

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Huttsgalor’s favourite winter festival is finally here! But will some ice-breathing dragons put a frost on everyone’s fun?

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son

Facing a terminal disease, a mother decides to use her unwavering optimism and sarcastic humour to make sure her four-year-old son remembers her.

Hillbilly Elegy

Based on the bestselling memoir by J.D. Vance, “Hillbilly Elegy” is a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown.

Wonderoos

An adventurous and lovable team of young animals from all over the world play, laugh, sing and learn together to solve relatable preschool firsts.

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles, Part Two

Kate, a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas with her mom’s new boyfriend — until a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good.

Great Pretender, Season 2

After their string of successful cons, Makoto leaves Laurent’s team. But the web of deceit binding them together goes farther back than he knows.

Halloween

A masked killer who went on a Halloween night murder spree 40 years ago escapes incarceration, targeting the victim who got away in this 2018 sequel to the 1978 original.

November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

This comedy special filmed live in Joliet, Illinois explores Walmart, state fairs, and the weirdness of Las Vegas.

Mosul

When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. Based on true events, this is the story of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit who waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales gets a crash course in web-slinging from his alternate-dimension counterparts.

November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

When a snow plow, who has an uncanny resemblance to Santa, crashes in the Carson’s yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

This documentary spotlights the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and follows her group of young dancers as they prepare for the annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production.

Don’t Listen

After the strange death of his young son at their new home, Daniel hears a ghostly plea for help, spurring him to seek out a renowned paranormal expert.

Sugar Rush Christmas, Season 2

This competition series challenges bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock.

Netflix "Sugar Rush Christmas"

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas

Loser Bastian travels home for Christmas and learns his brother is now dating his ex. The brothers bicker until they discover another family secret.

Virgin River, Season 2

Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.

La Belva / The Beast

When his young daughter is kidnapped, a retired soldier with PTSD pursues the kidnappers — only to become a suspect himself.

Netflix "La Belva / The Beast"

November 28

The Uncanny Counter

Demon hunters called Counters come to Earth disguised as employees at a noodle restaurant in order to capture evil spirits in pursuit of eternal life.

November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

It’s winter in the city and despite the lack of snow, a power outage and an ill-fated party, the Wonderoos learn the true meaning of the holidays.

November 30

A Love So Beautiful

A first love story between a sprightly high school teen and her childhood friend from next door. A Korean remake of the hit Chinese drama of the same title.

Doctor Strange

When famed neurosurgeon Stephen Strange loses the ability to use his hands, he visits the mysterious Ancient One to heal himself and becomes a great sorcerer under her tutelage.

Finding Agnes

When an abandoned son needs to come to terms with the past mistakes of his estranged mother, he embarks on a journey to find reconciliation and hope.

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Square pumpkin Spookley has a feline Christmas adventure.

And here’s what’s leaving

November 15

Love Actually

November 16

Zombieland

November 18

Shrek

Shrek 2

November 20

Batman Begins

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Twilight

November 27

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

November 30

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial