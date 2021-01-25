Sean Kilpatrick/CP Conservative leader Erin O'Toole holds a press conference on ParlIament Hill in Ottawa on Jan. 25, 2021.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole claims Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a “conflict of interest” by choosing a new governor general at the same time the Tory leader believes Trudeau is “planning” for an election. The Tory leader made the accusation Monday at an Ottawa press conference to mark the return of the House of Commons from winter break. O’Toole said Trudeau must discuss the matter with opposition parties before selecting a replacement for Julie Payette, who stepped down as the Queen’s representative in Canada last Thursday ahead of the release of a report concluding she oversaw a highly toxic work environment at Rideau Hall. Chief Justice Richard Wagner will fulfill the governor general’s duties on a temporary basis until a permanent successor is named. Watch: A timeline of Payette’s controversies

“The prime minister must consult the opposition parties. He’s in a conflict of interest as he’s planning an election, in the middle of a pandemic, in a minority Parliament,” O’Toole said. “And his process previously failed. And he has sullied that office.” The Prime Minister’s Office did not use an independent advisory committee on vice-regal appointments, set up by Stephen Harper’s government, when Trudeau tapped Payette for the job in 2017. Though the former astronaut was widely respected and well-known, media outlets would later reveal she faced similar allegations of humiliating and harassing staffers during earlier work with the Montreal Science Centre and the Canadian Olympic Committee. Federal Liberals were also pressed about the vetting process behind Payette’s appointment when it came to light near the start of her tenure that she had a dismissed charge of second-degree assault from when she lived in Maryland in 2011. Payette called the assault charge “unfounded.” O’Toole called the situation a “small constitutional crisis” caused by Trudeau’s PMO, and said that is why it is appropriate for other party leaders to weigh-in on what comes next. “He must consult the other parties to show Canadians that there’s an assurance that there’s no politicization of this important role,” he said.

In a minority Parliament, the Liberal government can fall at almost any time. Such a scenario would put pressure on the governor general to decide if another election is appropriate or if O’Toole’s Conservatives should be given a chance to meet the confidence of the House of Commons, either through a coalition or an arrangement with other parties. Still, O’Toole seemed to concede there is no constitutional obligation for Trudeau to first chat with opposition leaders before naming a governor general. “Listen, the prime minister’s never under the obligation to do the right thing. I just think he should do the right thing,” he said. “Show some leadership, prime minister. Your misguided appointment, without proper verification, without proper consultation has led to the sullying of a very important office to Canada’s constitution, to our Canadian Armed Forces, to our parliamentary democracy.” O’Toole raised the spectre that a spring election is coming, something the prime minister has said he does not want. Trudeau ‘posturing for an election,’ O’Toole says “We know (Trudeau is) posturing for an election. It’s inappropriate in a pandemic when there’s curfews in Quebec at night. So why not consult?” he said. “Why not do this properly to show that you’re not advancing the interest of the Liberal party, you’re advancing the interests of Canadians.” O’Toole also made it clear he would not agree with Payette receiving the same kinds of benefits as former governors general once they leave the office, including a pension and regular income for the rest of their lives. Former governors generals Edward Schreyer, Adrienne Clarkson, Michaelle Jean, and David Johnston were each paid $149,484 in 2020 under the provisions of the Governor’s General Act, government figures reveal. O’Toole said it would not be “appropriate” for Payette to receive such money from taxpayers. “We should ask the prime minister if he assured the outgoing governor general that she would receive the regular courtesies extended to governors generals in the past,” he said.

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Governor General Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau look on during a swearing in ceremony following a cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Aug. 18, 2020.