EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ via Getty Images Nickelback performs on May 1, 2017 in New York.

It’s been a great week for fans of mid-aughts Canadian rock music.

In addition to Avril Lavigne’s pop-punk comeback — complete with iconic smudged black eyeliner — we also got a new version of a classic Nickelback hit for the TikTok generation.

Frontman Chad Kroeger and the rest of the band collaborated with U.K. music group Lottery Winners for a TikTok sea shanty version of their 2005 hit “Rockstar”.

And this new version is definitely worthy of sailing the high seas.

Thanks to our new friends The @LotteryWinners for letting us join them on a new take of Rockstarrrr. Follow us on TikTok: https://t.co/ktf1aXU4km #SeaShanty pic.twitter.com/UmNpMSGOw3 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) January 23, 2021

In case you missed it, we’re currently in the midst of a sea shanty revival on TikTok. Classic sailing songs are going viral on the video-sharing platform, and many users have started adapting newer songs — including “W.A.P.” — into old-timey tunes.

Lottery Winners shared their adaptation of “Rockstar” as part of the trend early last week.

Within days, Nickelback reached out to collaborate with the group and the new version of the track was born. The video features members of both bands giving it their all in a COVID-19-safe way. There are multiple sailor hats, some beautiful seaside scenery and, of course, Kroeger on a boat. Truly, all perfect things.

Apparently Lottery Winners are just as big of Nickelback fans as the rest of us.

“Played Nickelback - How You Remind Me at my first ever gig in 2001,” they wrote on Twitter. “20 years later and I’m doing a collab sea shanty with them. Life is weird.”

It’s not the first time a Nickelback track’s been revived in recent months — the band partnered with Google Photos to release a new version of “Photograph” at the end of 2020.