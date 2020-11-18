TORONTO — Ontario’s public schools will open as usual after the winter break, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Wednesday.

“We have consulted with the Chief Medical Officer of Health as well as the Public Health Measures Table and have determined that an extended winter holiday is not necessary at this time, given Ontario’s strong safety protocols, low levels of transmission and safety within our schools,” Lecce said in a statement emailed to reporters.

Schools will stay open “in January and beyond,” he said.

