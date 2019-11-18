Three people were shot and killed in a morning attack at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the latest in a string of deadly shootings in the United States.

A spokeswoman at the Lawton, Okla., office for the patrol confirmed to Reuters by phone that there were three dead. No other details were provided, including on the shooter, and it remained unclear if there were more victims.

The Duncan Banner newspaper, citing police sources, said the suspected shooter was dead.

A spokeswoman for the police in Duncan, Okla., confirmed the shooting but could also not provide additional information. Walmart referred questions to law enforcement.