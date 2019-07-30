Courtesy Lindsay Cote Jack, 5, and his brother Alex, 4, both have autism. Their mother Lindsay Cote has received $20,000 from the Ontario government for Jack's treatment and nothing for Alex, who she says desperately needs it.

“Madness.” That’s how Lindsay Cote describes trying to navigate Ontario’s system for children with autism. She received a $20,000 cheque from the government about three weeks ago to spend on treatment for her five-year-old son, Jack. He and his younger brother, Alex, were both diagnosed with autism at age two. Jack started speaking when he was three after doing speech therapy and was taken off the province’s waiting list for applied behaviour analysis (ABA) because he was doing so well.

Alex desperately needs the funding. Lindsay Cote

Alex, who at age four can’t talk and still wears diapers, has received nothing. “Alex desperately needs the funding. He starts school this year and I am worried about how he will do,” Cote told HuffPost Canada through Facebook Messenger. “Not only he doesn’t speak. He does not even point … He doesn’t listen. Not because he doesn’t want to, he just doesn’t understand,” she said.

Courtesy Lindsay Cote Lindsay Cote and her family pose for a photo.

Cote said letters started going out to families in April that said they could apply for “childhood budgets” — a new funding program announced by the Progressive Conservatives in February. She received a letter allowing her to apply for funding for Jack, who wasn’t on the therapy waiting list. She did not receive a letter for Alex, who is on the waiting list. “They claim they were sending them out on a needs basis. Obviously that is false.” Cote said she has called the number listed on the application to ask why she’s getting money for one son but not the other. “It’s almost impossible to get anyone on the phone to ask questions and they don’t have answers when you do,” she said. “I literally have given up.” The only thing the government will say about Alex is that the wait for the initial letter — that just lets a parent apply for funding — could take up to 18 months to arrive. “This whole thing confuses me.” Government has already backed off its plan Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government has already said it won’t move forward with the highly criticized plan announced in February. Minister Todd Smith said Monday the government is working on a new plan for April 2020, which will provide services based on a child’s needs. But that February plan is still being rolled out in the meantime, which one behaviour analyst says is unacceptable.

“For the children that are on the waitlist, my heart breaks for them,” said Nancy Marchese, a psychologist and board-certified behaviour analyst who supervises programs at Breakthrough Autism in Richmond Hill. “I don’t think the interim plan is fair to those kids at all.” She said there are families — “the ones who can” — that are liquidating their retirement and education savings or moving in with grandparents in order to afford therapy while they wait to see what the government does next. “It’s heartbreaking … It’s so wrong,” she said. “They’re going to wait now until the spring to find out what’s next for them when there are solutions on the table already. To me, it’s completely unnecessary. They could come up with a stronger interim plan.”

Courtesy Nancy Marchese Nancy Marchese is a psychologist and a board-certified behaviour analyst. She says the Ontario government should have put a better interim plan in place while it redesigns its autism treatment program.