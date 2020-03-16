Ontario Officials Link About Half Of New COVID-19 Cases To U.S. Travel

Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post via Getty Images The Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ont. to Detroit is seen on June 28, 2018.

TORONTO — About half of Ontario’s newest cases of COVID-19 can be traced to travel to the United States, public health authorities said Monday afternoon. “Basically, the numbers are going up very rapidly,” Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe told reporters at Queen’s Park. “We have found the numbers of new cases have almost doubled in a few days ... We have 32 new ones in the last 24 hours. And a significant number of those were exposed [to the virus] in the United States.” Ten of the 32 new cases are still being investigated, Yaffe said, so their cause is not yet confirmed.

Basically, the numbers are going up very rapidly. Dr. Barbara Yaffe

Public health officials are doing detailed interviews with every individual diagnosed with COVID-19 to trace their activities and all the people they came into contact with during the two weeks prior to their diagnosis, she said. Yaffe added that she is worried about travellers arriving from the U.S. still being allowed to enter Canada. “I am concerned, obviously, about people coming from the States right now. But I’m concerned about people coming from Italy. I’m concerned about people coming from lots of places.” Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced tougher border measures, banning most non-residents from entering Canada, but he said U.S. citizens would be exempted, for now. Watch the prime minister’s announcement. Story continues after video.