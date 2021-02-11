TORONTO — Ontario is postponing schools’ annual March break until the week of April 12, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Thursday.
“Postponing March Break, not cancelling it,” is an important way for schools to limit transmission of COVID-19 and its emerging variants, he said.
“The decision to postpone March Break has not been an easy one … Nothing matters more than the health and safety of students.”
Schools have reopened in all areas except Toronto, Peel and York, where they’ll reopen Monday. Ontario kept schools closed for an extended winter break as part of the province-wide lockdown that started Dec. 26, but students were still doing classes virtually.
Teachers’ unions, school boards and parents had all urged the government not to cancel March Break.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario’s Building Better Schools campaign put out a petition online: “Leave March Break Alone!”
“The stress and additional pressures experienced by the school community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented,” the petition said. “Students, educators, parents and guardians need a break.”
Likewise, the Ontario Public School Boards Association president said the pandemic had brought “constant change and uncertainty” to the school system and that parents and students are “tired and stressed.”
“The regularly scheduled March Break would provide a much-needed time to rest and recharge, and would help ensure that our staff, students, and school communities are best-positioned to face the remainder of the school with a renewed focus.”
One mom, Jennifer Grenier, started a change.org petition to keep March Break that got more than 23,000 signatures.
Last year, a couple weeks before the first lockdown, Premier Doug Ford told families to “go away” and “have fun” during March Break. He also said the situation could change at any time, and it did. The next morning, federal public health authorities said Canadians should cancel any non-essential travel and self isolate for 14 days if they return from abroad.