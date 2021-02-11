TORONTO — Ontario is postponing schools’ annual March break until the week of April 12, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Thursday.

“Postponing March Break, not cancelling it,” is an important way for schools to limit transmission of COVID-19 and its emerging variants, he said.

“The decision to postpone March Break has not been an easy one … Nothing matters more than the health and safety of students.”

Schools have reopened in all areas except Toronto, Peel and York, where they’ll reopen Monday. Ontario kept schools closed for an extended winter break as part of the province-wide lockdown that started Dec. 26, but students were still doing classes virtually.

Teachers’ unions, school boards and parents had all urged the government not to cancel March Break.