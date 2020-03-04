I'm An Ontario Teacher But I Chose To Go Where Teachers Are Respected

“One of my kids threw a chair today.” “My kid locked himself in the classroom at lunch and then threatened to run away.” “A parent told me I should have noticed the signs of her daughter wanting to self-harm.” It was 2018, and my college classmates and I were swapping horror stories as the final year of our teacher’s program came to a close. Tales like ours were the norm — 70 per cent of educators see or experience similar situations in their classroom — so I would often think of the teachers I’d admired in my youth and wonder, “Were we this difficult for them?”

Alexandra Bazrafshan My first day of school as a teacher. I chose to start my career outside Ontario's drama-filled school system.

I always hoped I’d be like those teachers, one day: kind, fun and respected by all. But, I realized that I would not be able to start my mission to be that kind, fun and respected teacher if the drama outside the classroom continued to escalate in Ontario’s education system, year after year. For all its prestige, I knew I couldn’t root my career in Ontario. A job there didn’t always seem undesirable. I’d accepted my offer to a concurrent teacher’s college program straight out of high school in 2013, with the intent of graduating and immediately securing a job teaching French in Ontario. It was an easy decision: I loved working with kids, I wanted to use my French at work. I even dreamed that I’d teach at my old elementary school. Yet, over the course of teacher’s college, I saw the reality facing Ontario teachers.

Teacher contract negotiations always blow up into a province-wide scandal.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Thousands of teachers, students and parents protest planned education cuts by Premier Doug Ford and the Ontario government on April 6, 2019 in Toronto.

Alexandra Bazrafshan The skyline of Shanghai, China. I feel respected as a teacher here.

I’ve been teaching here in Shanghai for 1.5 years. I work at a Canadian international school where 97 per cent of my students are Chinese nationals hoping to attend top universities in Canada, the U.K. or other English-speaking countries. We teach the same curriculum that students in British Columbia are accustomed to, and are subject to standards of both the B.C. Ministry of Education and Shanghai’s provincial and municipal boards of education. My class sizes are at 18 on average, but I’ve had a few with only 12 students. My biggest problem is overworked students falling asleep in class. Students hold various responsibilities in the school, and many of them want to be there because they see that their role models respect and value education.

Why stay loyal to an education system that doesn’t do everything it can for its students?

The students are not all angels, of course, and I don’t expect them to be. But it makes my job so much easier when I don’t have to be a babysitter or a punching bag for the verbal attacks of students and parents alike. I don’t have to defend the integrity of my career to anonymous social media haters or people who think “the work is not that onerous nor specialized and the hours not too taxing.” I’ve advanced my career with leadership opportunities that I would not have had in Ontario. If I ever decide to return to Canada to teach, I will not be at a disadvantage. Best of all, my choice to move to China allows me to focus on doing my job: being the best teacher I can be.

Alexandra Bazrafshan The classroom on my first day of teaching in China.

My family, friends and even some classmates have asked me why I took a job abroad when I could have secured one at home. I won’t sugarcoat it: I had lingering doubts during my first year abroad. I would hear colleagues in Canada say words like pension and union, and wonder if I should just return to Ontario where job safety and retirement funds are more assured. However, those are words that make people hold onto jobs that make them overly stressed and unhappy. Why stay loyal to an education system that doesn’t do everything it can for its students? You don’t go into teaching for the money, anyway — why stay for the money matters?