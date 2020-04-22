Turns out that some new parents giving birth during this global pandemic want to make sure their kid never forgets it. But is that reason enough to call your son Sanitizer?

That’s what one couple in India just did. he father, Omveer Singh, said that this was the couple’s way of contributing. “Whenever people will talk of corona, they will remember that it was sanitizer that saved them,” the proud dad told the Deccan Herald. And other likeminded new parents are also finding novel names to pay tribute to their newborn’s entry into the world at such a dramatic moment in history.

Roger Wright via Getty Images Did you guys even think this through?

Covid and Corona

Also in India, tiny twins, born March 27, were recently named Covid and Corona. According to a report in Global News, it was hospital staff who delivered the babies who began using the names, and the parents just decided to go with it.

“The delivery happened after facing several difficulties, and therefore, me and my husband wanted to make the day memorable,” said the mother, Preeti Verma. “We finally decided to name them after the pandemic.”

Lockdown

Lockdown. This one actually has a bit of a ring to it. You can see a future businessperson striding into the conference room, doling out firm handshakes and making multimillion-dollar deals with a power name like that.

Once again in India, a couple took their cues from the global COVID-19 crisis to come up with their little bundle’s moniker. According to news outlet NDTV, The father, said:

“I named him after Lockdown as we all are reeling under [the] COVID-19 pandemic. In my view, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the right step to impose lockdown in the entire nation to save us from the deadly virus. My boy will remind everyone to take precautions against COVID-19, to save themselves and the nation.”

Covid Bryant

Doubling down on the tragedy, one mother in the Philippines just named her newborn Covid Bryant, both as a nod to the deadly pandemic and the former NBA star Koby Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash in January.

When Covid Bryant’s teacher reads his name for attendance the first day of school #covidbryant pic.twitter.com/yPBXMaPN6a — Sophia Venable (@sophie_venable1) March 18, 2020

Coviduvidapdap and Covid Rose

And again, in the Philippines, a pandemic-born baby was recently alleged to have been given a name that will forever remind them of the fact ― Coviduvidapdap. This was on the tiny heels of baby Covid Rose making her Twitter-trending debut.

Yesterday we got COVID ROSE and today we get COVIDUVIDAPDAP. for the filipino moms giving birth tomorrow, y'all need to step up your game https://t.co/wAmRXIm1cG pic.twitter.com/9SbSJBr2sq — 🌻 (@ssandy_exo) March 20, 2020

A few less outlandish options

Not quite as original but infinitely more schoolyard-friendly names to mark the era are a hot topic right now on parenting forums. Suggestions on Mumsnet include Tina (short for quarantine), Demi (short for pandemic) and Rhona, a traditional Celtic girl’s name that means powerful. One sweet suggestion is the Welsh girl’s name Enfys, which means “rainbow.” The rainbow, has of course, become a symbol of hope in the artwork kids have been displaying from their windows, while staying home to flatten the curve. Iris is another girl’s name with this meaning.

Linda Raymond via Getty Images Children's rainbow drawings inspire hope and cheer up weary neighbours during the pandemic.

And over on the U.K.-based site Babycentre, one commenter suggests names that signify strength and optimism, since we all need it in spades right now. On the list were Nadine and Audrey (for girls) and Aaron and Ethan (for boys). A new mother shares why she called her pandemic baby Stella: “I liked the idea that she is a light in the darkness of these times,” the mom wrote. “She was born just as we went into lockdown and I had to give birth alone, so quite the dramatic entry to the world!”



