Canada’s Parliament Suspended After Parties Agree To Focus On Coronavirus

MICHEL COMTE via Getty Images A view of the West Block of Parliament as seen on Jan. 28, 2019 in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — All the federal political parties have agreed to suspend Canada’s Parliament Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parliament will be adjourned until April 20. The government will still have the authority to spend public funds during the break to respond to the escalating crisis.

“We will face this together and we will get through this together,” Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez told the Commons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently in self-isolation following his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau’s positive test for COVID-19 Thursday after developing flu-like systems when she returned from a London, U.K. trip.

COVID-19 is a disease caused by the novel coronavirus. As of March 13, there are at least 138 confirmed cases across Canada. The disease is characterized by a fever, coughing, and shortness of breath and potentially life-threatening pneumonia in severe cases.

This is a developing story. More to come.

