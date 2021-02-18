It is a universally acknowledged truth that a news event experienced by many people in possession of social media accounts will inevitably be memed.

Like clockwork Thursday, the landing of the Perseverance Mars rover inspired just that.

What was a scientific triumph, the once-in-a-decade success of space exploration and discovery was quickly, as all things are, turned into internet jokes. The rover touched down just before 4 p.m. EST, broadcasting its first fish-eyed look at Mars a few minutes later.

That image, a rock-strewn landscape, is equally remarkable for how it was captured and unremarkable in that it really is just a rock-strewn landscape. But it provided the perfect template for a wave of internet jokes and references to everything from “The Mandalorian” to U.S. senator Bernie Sanders because is it really a 2021 meme without Bernie?