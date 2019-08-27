Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn recently announced their engagement. (Do you see that ring?)

P.K. Subban liked it, and so he “put an emerald ring on it,” and fiancée Lindsey Vonn flashed her engagement bling proudly on the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. Winter-sports superstars Subban and Vonn made their first post-engagement awards show appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, days after announcing their plans to tie the knot. The playful and philanthropic couple, who each have an Olympic gold medal to their names — his as a member of Canada’s men’s Olympic hockey team in 2014, and hers for downhill skiing at the 2010 games in Vancouver — walked the red carpet together, arm-in-arm, in complementary looks.

Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images Their look says "newly engaged winter-sports power couple" perfectly, no?

Vonn opted for a rock-inspired black Affair mini-dress, adding more edge to her look with a wide ebony belt, on-trend flowy sleeves, and matching monochromatic thigh-high boots. Toronto-born and raised Subban, meanwhile, wore a cranberry suit and black mock-neck sweater for the big night at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.; his new home arena. The former longtime Montreal Canadiens defenceman joined the New Jersey Devils this June, following a trade from his team of three seasons, the Nashville Predators. Watch: What makes P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn such a perfect couple? Story continues below.

The two presented at the big event, and were greeted by the crowd with a hero’s (new) hometown welcome. Ariana Grande’s “Boyfriend” served as their background walk-out music, seemingly as an ode to their new romantic status. “What up, New Jersey!” exclaimed Subban. “This is the first time I get to do this in my new home … let’s go Devils!” Vonn followed Subban’s remarks, and played up how they plan to support each other’s athletic and professional endeavours.

Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19 via Getty Images P.K. Subban and fiancée Lindsey Vonn at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

“When athletes work together, they push each other to chase their goals,” announced Vonn, to raucous cheers. “I’m going to push him to bring the Stanley Cup back to New Jersey!” Then Subban did the most Canadian thing he could: and introduced fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes for his second performance of the night, this one with rumoured flame and “Señorita” collaborator Camila Cabello. Double CanCon couples goals, right?

pk subban introducing shawn whew canadian legends — jessica (@arifrankies) August 27, 2019

It’s extra fitting too that Subban and Vonn’s engaged couple coming out party was at a music awards ceremony, as they confirmed they were dating at the 2018 CMT Music Awards last June. Earlier in the night, Subban revealed he was most eager to watch Missy Elliott’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award performance, he also let the reporter, A.K.A. his teammate Blake Coleman, know that he and Vonn had just moved into their Newark home together the night before. Vonn’s most anticipated moment of the VMAs, however? According to Subban, she was “most excited to get out with the ring for the first time.” Looks like she got her wish.